ARO Drilling Orders Two Super 116E Jack-Up Units from International Maritime Industries

PRNewswire  
January 19, 2020 11:15am   Comments
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARO Drilling, a 50/50 joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Saudi Aramco") and Valaris plc, announced today its signing of two contracts with International Maritime Industries ("IMI") for the construction of two LETOURNEAU Super 116E Class offshore jack-up drilling units. Delivery of the first rig is expected in Q1 2022 and the second rig in Q2 2022. Following delivery, each rig is expected to have an 8-year commitment with Saudi Aramco for operations in Saudi Arabia followed by, subject to certain conditions, additional commitments of up to a combined 8-years.

ARO Drilling

Kelly McHenry, CEO of ARO Drilling, stated: "ARO is fully committed to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and, more specifically, to the transformation of in-Kingdom companies into best-in-class drillers and manufacturers. The rig construction project is a significant step toward achieving this transformation."

ARO Drilling is an offshore drilling contractor that currently operates a fleet of 16 high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia.

