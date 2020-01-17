NORESCO Energy Savings Performance Contract to Implement 10 Megawatt Microgrid at Kadena Air Base to Boost Mission-Critical Energy Resiliency

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NORESCO , a national leader in energy efficiency, resiliency and infrastructure solutions, has been awarded an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) to implement 10 megawatts of onsite power generation at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. As home to the U.S. Air Force's largest combat wing, Kadena Air Base is vital to the security of the Pacific region and the United States. The power generation assets will be part of a new advanced microgrid that will enable the Base to more effectively sustain operations and meet critical mission requirements during utility outages. The $85.7 million project, contracted through DLA Energy and in collaboration with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), requires no upfront capital from the Air Force and will generate more than $153 million in guaranteed cost savings over the performance period.

In addition to the power generation and microgrid, the ESPC project includes one of the Air Force's largest water conservation projects, with guaranteed savings of 1.2 billion gallons. The project will also upgrade or replace nearly 200,000 light fixtures with state-of-the-art LEDs and lighting controls.

"We are honored to be collaborating with the Air Force on a project that will significantly enhance energy resiliency at Kadena Air Base through the ESPC vehicle," said Natasha Shah, vice president, NORESCO. "NORESCO has been awarded 27 ESPC projects with the Air Force, starting with our first Air Force project completed in 1998. This project builds on a long history of success with the Air Force and provides Kadena Air Base with a reliable source of power and an advanced microgrid system that will support Base requirements when grid power is interrupted."

Throughout the contract term, NORESCO will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the generators and microgrid system, thereby ensuring reliable performance without impacting Base maintenance operations. The energy conservation measures are all paid from the cost savings they generate and support Kadena Air Base's Energy and Mission Assurance Program.

About NORESCO

As one of the largest energy services companies in the U.S., NORESCO uses design-build, performance-based contracting vehicles and asset monetization solutions to deliver energy and maintenance savings and significant infrastructure upgrades to existing facilities. NORESCO has guaranteed more than $5 billion in energy and operating cost savings at more than 10,000 facilities throughout the U.S. and abroad. NORESCO also offers a full suite of consulting services to integrate sustainable design strategies into new construction and existing buildings. For more information, visit www.noresco.com.

