NEXT Biometrics Receives Major Order for Government Program in India

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced it has received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India with a value of USD 750,000. The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the first readers are in transit to the customer.



The purchase order reflects increased demand for biometric solutions tied to the Government's Adhaar program, which continues to provide NEXT with opportunities to expand its share of a growing Indian market. In 2019, NEXT established local presence in India and commenced a slow ramp-up of shipments. Into 2020, demand is increasing and NEXT expects to receive additional orders from both existing and new customers.



"We are very pleased that the work put in over the past months have resulted in the successful nomination for this project," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We see increased deployment of Aadhaar programs and solutions and we are gaining further traction in this market."



"The network of partners and distributors that we have built up is key for our continued success in government programs," said Vishal Pandole, Head of Sales India at NEXT Biometrics. "This adds to the superior performance, reliability and user-friendliness of our sensor technology proven in numerous real-life projects and use-cases in India and globally."



The fingerprint readers are due for delivery at the beginning of 2020 and will be used in the Government of Andhra Pradesh's "Navarathnalu" program aimed at improving living standards of citizens in rural areas. As part of the program, volunteers will be equipped with NEXT Biometrics' fingerprint readers to deliver government services at the door step of all eligible households in the state of Andhra Pradesh.





This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com



https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/next-biometrics-receives-major-order-for-government-program-in-india,c3010456

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-biometrics-receives-major-order-for-government-program-in-india-300988792.html

SOURCE NEXT Biometrics