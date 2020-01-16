Asia Metals Inc. Initiates Investor Relations and Awareness Program for 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB) (the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., has renewed the engagement with Cervitude Intelligent Relations Consulting to continue providing strategic investor and shareholder relations services for the Company. Cervitude is a full service professional consulting firm that also provides integrated investor awareness campaigns, business planning, social media and e-commerce services that assist clients world-wide in achieving success with their projects and objectives.

The Company is also actively engaging with various other investor awareness service providers to initiate an integrated campaign to significantly expand the Company's visibility to the professional and retail investment communities of its operations, business mission, realized expansion, growth potential and unique investment opportunity through online and social media channels.

Additionally, the Company is continuing to collaborate with an accomplished senior website designer and developer and to create expanded features and added functionality on its website. A second web development phase is planned to add dynamic investor and market information, stock quotes, pictures/videos and a real-time interactive chatting feature. Also, a third phase of the Company's web development plan is to go live with a streaming video feed from the mine and facilities sites in Guerrero, Mexico.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

