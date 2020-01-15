Vernier Software & Technology Partners with OpenSciEd to Engage Middle School Students in Three-Dimensional Learning

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology has partnered with OpenSciEd to make it easy for middle school teachers to integrate Vernier data-collection technology into OpenSciEd's lessons, which align with the Next Generation Science Standards. The free, high-quality lessons engage students in hands-on investigations using Vernier technology to sharpen their critical thinking skills and participate in three-dimensional learning.

"Being able to easily access high-quality lessons that support three-dimensional learning is a huge asset for teachers in today's middle school science classrooms," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Through our partnership, teachers can now use Vernier sensors with OpenSciEd's classroom-tested curriculum to engage students in hands-on learning as they develop an even deeper understanding of important scientific concepts."

OpenSciEd is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of—and access to—science-focused instructional materials. It creates free curricula designed to help students meet NGSS performance expectations and prepare for STEM careers. All OpenSciEd units are extensively field-tested and externally approved by Achieve's EQuIP Peer Review Panel.

The Vernier supplements for OpenSciEd's curriculum are available for 6th–8th grades. These supplements challenge students to investigate various scientific concepts and require them to use Vernier sensors and data-collection technology to explore these topics. With the Vernier supplements, students have the opportunity to plan and carry out investigations to learn about thermal energy, better understand metabolic reactions within the human body, and engage in model-based reasoning, argumentation, and computational reasoning to develop models that explain sound.

To learn more about the Vernier and OpenSciEd partnership, visit vernier.com/openscied.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was co-founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on technology. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com .

