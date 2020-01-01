Market Overview

Statement by the Prime Minister on Haiti's Independence Day

PRNewswire  
January 01, 2020 9:00am   Comments
OTTAWA, Jan. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Haiti's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Haitian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Haiti's Independence Day.

"The strong relationship between Canada and Haiti has deep roots, whether thanks to our close people-to-people ties or our shared language. Today, more than 165,000 Canadians of Haitian origin call Canada home, making our neighbourhoods more vibrant and our communities more prosperous.

"On the world stage, our two countries work together toward shared goals, including through the United Nations, the Organization of American States, and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. Canada has a longstanding commitment to Haiti, and we will continue to provide support so that all Haitians have the opportunities they need to thrive.

"Today, I invite all Canadians to celebrate the important contributions the Haitian-Canadian community makes to our country. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating the 216th anniversary of Haiti's independence."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/01/c5898.html

