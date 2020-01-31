Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 31, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

SHELTON, CT, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2020.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

######

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484
                   (475) 882-4000

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga