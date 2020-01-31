iQIYI Reschedules the Announcement Date of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results to February 27, 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it has rescheduled the reporting date for its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, to after the U.S. market closes on February 27, 2020.



iQIYI rescheduled its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings date due to the evolving situation brought on by the coronavirus outbreak in China. To contain the epidemic, China's General Office of the State Council issued a notice to extend Chinese New Year holiday, which was originally scheduled to end on January 30, 2020, to February 2, 2020. Certain local governments further required companies located in their jurisdictions not to resume work before 24:00 of February 9, 2020. To help with the nationwide containment efforts, the Company is taking precautionary measures accordingly, including extending its employees holidays, and requesting employees that have no essential on-site duties to work from home for a period of time after February 3, 2020. iQIYI's partners, including its auditor, are also making their own precautionary adjustments.

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM on February 27, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 AM on February 28, 2020, Beijing Time).

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, online literature, talent agency and e-commerce etc.

