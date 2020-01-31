Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Dr. Melanie Martella Chiesa to its Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Chiesa to our Board of Directors," says David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation. "Melanie's professional experience and extensive agricultural background will be instrumental as we grow and serve our customers in California's Central Valley. Dr. Chiesa adds diversity to our Board's leadership, ensuring a broad range of skills, experience and perspectives which will guide us in the future."

A lifelong resident of Hughson, California, Dr. Chiesa is a partner in her family's walnut and almond farming operations, Martella Farms, in Stanislaus County. Additionally, Dr. Chiesa is an optometrist in private practice at Monte Vista Optometry.

Dr. Chiesa pursued her undergraduate degree at CSU Fresno, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Functional Biology and Food Science. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and is a lifetime member of Phi Beta Kappa and Beta Sigma Kappa. She continued her graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Optometry where she received an additional B.S. degree in Visual Science and her Doctor of Optometry degree. She received the prestigious Gold Retinoscope Award, which goes to the most outstanding graduate student. She was also selected for the Bausch & Lomb "Excellence in Academic Achievement Contact Lens Award".

Dr. Chiesa volunteers a significant amount of time to various local philanthropic organizations. She currently sits on the board of the Stanislaus Community Foundation and is a trustee for the Gallo Center for the Arts.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer

707-863-6840

investments@westamerica.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/931adbc3-2d75-4b38-996e-cf2e2ecc5e0d