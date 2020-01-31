Nasdaq Names Roland Chai Global Chief Risk Officer

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) today announced that Roland Chai, most recently Head of Post-Trade at Hong Kong Exchange, will join the executive leadership team as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Chai will be responsible for developing, reviewing and maintaining Nasdaq's global risk program. He will report to Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq.

"Risk management is an essential part of Nasdaq's global business and operations," said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. "Nasdaq is committed to building and maintaining an industry leading culture of risk management that is able to support our long-term objectives. Roland brings extensive experience in establishing and implementing risk frameworks across functions as well as strong management capabilities that will further strengthen and enhance our decision making and business operating processes. We look forward to welcoming Roland to the Nasdaq team."

Chai will assume his new role on June 1, 2020, and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Within the capital markets, Nasdaq has demonstrated its commitment to globalizing its business and building an advanced technology company," said Chai. "Nasdaq also is recognized as a leader in providing risk management solutions for its own markets, regulators and other industries. I'm thrilled to be joining the company to continue bolstering its global, enterprise-wide risk culture."

Chai most recently served as Head of Post-Trade at Hong Kong Exchange where he oversaw clearing and risk management functions across equities and fixed income, currencies and commodities, as well as the exchange's market surveillance. During his tenure, Chai re-established risk frameworks across Exchange, Listings, Mainland Commodities, Trading, and Clearing departments, amongst other accomplishments. He previously served as Group Risk Officer and Head of Clearing at Hong Kong Exchange. Prior to joining Hong Kong Exchange, Chai served as Head of Equities at LCH.Clearnet.

