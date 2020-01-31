LKQ Corporation Appoints Tyler Threadgill as Vice President of Government Affairs

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation today announced it has hired Tyler Threadgill as Vice President of Federal Government Affairs. Mr. Threadgill will join LKQ's Washington, D.C. office and assist in growing the Company's government affairs presence with a primary focus on federal government legislative policy and regulation.



LKQ Corporation, a global Fortune 300 company with over $12 billion in annual sales and approximately 51,000 employees, is a leading distributor of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. A key part of LKQ's mission is to build strong partnerships with its employees and the communities in which they operate by putting a focus on safety, reliability, and sustainability in all aspects of its business.

"LKQ is excited to have Tyler join our growing Government Affairs team, helping us focus on the policies that are shaping the future of mobility and its impact on the profile of the U.S. car parc. Tyler joins LKQ with significant U.S. government legislative and regulatory knowledge, which will serve as a valuable asset to LKQ, our 22,000 U.S. employees, and the customers that keep us coming to work each day," said LKQ Corporation's Senior Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Ian Musselman.

Tyler Threadgill most recently served as Chief of Staff to Congressman David Kustoff (TN-8), a position he held since the Congressman's first day in office. In addition to his role starting and managing the office, he served as the senior policy and political advisor to the Congressman. Prior to his tenure with Rep. Kustoff, Threadgill served as a Vice President at Mercury LLC, a multi-client lobbying and public affairs firm. He also served on the staffs of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3), Congresswoman Kay Granger (TX-12) and in the Tennessee State Government.

Mr. Threadgill has extensive campaign experience having served on several national campaigns headquartered out of Iowa, Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina.

Mr. Threadgill earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Christian University.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.