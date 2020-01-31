Farmers & Merchants State Bank Announces the Appointment of Rex D. Rice as Chief Lending Officer and the Retirement of Todd A. Graham

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") (Nasdaq-Capital Market: FMAO), the holding company for Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the "Bank"), announced that Rex D. Rice has been appointed as the Chief Lending Officer of the Bank. Mr. Rice will replace Todd A. Graham who is retiring.



Mr. Rice has been with the bank since 1981. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison Wisconsin. Mr. Rice will oversee a $1.2 billion loan portfolio with thirty-two Commercial and Agriculture Lenders in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Mr. Graham joined the bank in 2008 and will be retiring at the end of January 2020.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. :

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., Archbold, Ohio, is the holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the "Bank"), which was established in 1897. The Bank serves the financial needs of individuals, farmers, businesses, and industries by offering traditional banking products, as well as online, mobile and telephone banking products. F&M's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market exchange under the symbol "FMAO." Additional information on F&M may be found on its website: www.fm.bank.com.

