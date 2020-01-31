Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
- Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, to $3.57 billion from $3.50 billion
- Linked quarter nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets decreased from 0.45% to 0.26%
- Fourth quarter net income was $17.3 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.51
- Fourth quarter annualized return on average assets of 1.03%
TYLER, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Southside reported net income of $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.01, or 2.0%, to $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $0.50 for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was 8.42%, compared to 9.30% for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.14% for the same period in 2018.
"I am pleased to report Southside enjoyed a solid year in 2019, as earnings per share increased 4.3% to $2.20, loan growth of 7.7%, or $255.4 million, exceeding our original projections, and nonaccrual loans decreased 86.1%, or $30.8 million," stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "At December 31, 2019, our nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased to 0.26%."
"For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, provision for loan losses increased $1.5 million on a linked quarter basis largely due to a partial charge-off of a previously reported nonaccrual loan that paid off in the fourth quarter. Linked quarter, our net interest spread and margin declined two and five basis points, respectively, primarily due to securities increasing more than loans and representing a larger percentage of average earning assets when compared to the third quarter."
"In November we opened our 60th branch location in Kingwood, just north of Houston. We have loaned into the Houston market for several years and have recently hired a commercial lender designated to this market. In addition, we anticipate filing an application to open a loan production office within the greater Houston area, which is subject to regulatory approval."
"The Texas economy remains strong as company relocations and expansions continue to drive both job and population growth."
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Net income was $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.4 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.3%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2018. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.03% and 8.42%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 53.87% (1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 50.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $43.2 million compared to $42.4 million for the same period in 2018. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 1.9%, compared to $42.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the linked quarter was due to the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, a result of a decrease in average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.21% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was due to a decrease in average yield on interest earning assets of 20 basis points and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in interest earnings assets. The average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 1.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Our tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 5 basis points compared to 3.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to a decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 16 basis points and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in deposit services income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $0.6 million, or 5.8%, primarily due to a decrease in swap fee income and fair value of written loan commitments, both included in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $30.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 2.5%, compared to $30.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in net occupancy expense and FDIC insurance expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 6.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. The $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to employee benefits, which included $0.6 million of increase in health insurance expense and $0.2 million in salaries and payroll taxes. Additionally, we incurred losses on the disposition of certain assets of approximately $0.6 million, included in other noninterest expense.
Income tax expense increased $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $0.8 million. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") increased to 14.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 12.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased compared to 15.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Net income was $74.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $74.1 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $0.4 million, or 0.6%. Earnings per diluted common share was $2.20 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.11 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 4.3%. The increase in net income was largely driven by increases in interest income and the net gain on the sale of available for sale securities, as well as the decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.17% and 9.53%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 52.36% (1) for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $169.8 million, compared to $172.1 million during the same period in 2018, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 1.3%. The decrease in net interest income was due to an increase in interest expense, a result of the higher funding costs of our interest bearing liabilities and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our interest bearing liabilities. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by the increase in interest income on our interest earning assets, a result of higher interest rates and a shift in the mix of earning assets.
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.18% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the higher rates paid on interest bearing liabilities and the increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 3.9%, compared to $40.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of securities available for sale and deposit services income, partially offset by decreases in other noninterest income, bank owned life insurance, trust fees and gain on sale of loans.
Noninterest expense was $119.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $120.1 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 0.7%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition expense, FDIC insurance, amortization of intangibles and net occupancy expense, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and software and data processing expense.
Income tax expense increased $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Our ETR was approximately 15.1% and 12.1% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2019 and a discrete tax benefit of approximately $0.8 million recorded in 2018 associated with the remeasurement of our net deferred tax asset.
Balance Sheet Data
At December 31, 2019, we had $6.75 billion in total assets, compared to $6.12 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.54 billion at September 30, 2019.
Loans at December 31, 2019 were $3.57 billion, an increase of $255.4 million, or 7.7%, compared to $3.31 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $68.3 million, or 2.0%, from $3.50 billion at September 30, 2019. The linked quarter net increase in our loans consisted of increases of $23.9 million of construction loans, $19.4 million of commercial loans, $17.1 million of municipal loans and $13.9 million of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $5.1 million of 1-4 family residential loans and $0.9 million of loans to individuals.
Securities at December 31, 2019 were $2.49 billion, an increase of $341.1 million, or 15.8%, compared to $2.15 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter securities increased $112.1 million, or 4.7%, from $2.38 billion at September 30, 2019.
Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $4.70 billion, an increase of $277.7 million, or 6.3%, compared to $4.43 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter deposits increased $212.0 million, or 4.7%, from $4.49 billion at September 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase in public fund deposits, partially offset by decreases in brokered deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 were $17.4 million, or 0.26% of total assets, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 59.3%, compared to $42.9 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $12.3 million, or 41.3%, from $29.7 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, our nonaccrual loans decreased $12.2 million, or 71.1%.
The allowance for loan losses decreased to $24.8 million, or 0.69% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 compared to $27.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, due to a partial reversal of provision during the first quarter of 2019 associated with the sale of three large nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and a decrease in our classified loans during 2019, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 was $25.1 million, or 0.72% of total loans.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we recorded provision for loan losses of $2.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, compared to $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Net charge-offs were $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $0.6 million net charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $7.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Dividend
Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.31 and a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share on November 7, 2019, which was paid on December 12, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019.
_______________
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) Net interest margin (FTE), (iii) Net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) Efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.
Net interest income (FTE), Net interest margin (FTE) and Net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.
Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.
Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|As of
|2019
|2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|66,949
|$
|92,300
|$
|77,319
|$
|81,981
|$
|87,375
|Interest earning deposits
|43,748
|22,524
|54,642
|184,612
|23,884
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|560
|3,350
|9,460
|Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
|2,358,597
|2,240,381
|2,088,787
|1,876,255
|1,989,436
|Securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|134,863
|140,955
|147,091
|147,431
|162,931
|Total securities
|2,493,460
|2,381,336
|2,235,878
|2,023,686
|2,152,367
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|50,087
|45,039
|44,718
|35,269
|32,583
|Loans held for sale
|383
|1,000
|1,812
|384
|601
|Loans
|3,568,204
|3,499,917
|3,460,143
|3,305,110
|3,312,799
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(24,797
|)
|(25,129
|)
|(24,705
|)
|(24,155
|)
|(27,019
|)
|Net loans
|3,543,407
|3,474,788
|3,435,438
|3,280,955
|3,285,780
|Premises & equipment, net
|143,912
|141,683
|140,105
|138,290
|135,972
|Goodwill
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|201,116
|Other intangible assets, net
|13,361
|14,391
|15,471
|16,600
|17,779
|Bank owned life insurance
|100,498
|99,916
|99,294
|98,704
|98,160
|Other assets
|91,992
|67,982
|66,517
|152,249
|78,417
|Total assets
|$
|6,748,913
|$
|6,542,075
|$
|6,372,870
|$
|6,217,196
|$
|6,123,494
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|1,040,112
|$
|1,038,695
|$
|1,028,861
|$
|1,038,116
|$
|994,680
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,662,657
|3,452,072
|3,450,395
|3,529,777
|3,430,350
|Total deposits
|4,702,769
|4,490,767
|4,479,256
|4,567,893
|4,425,030
|Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|1,001,102
|988,577
|849,821
|628,498
|755,875
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs
|98,576
|98,532
|98,490
|98,448
|98,407
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,250
|60,249
|60,248
|60,247
|60,246
|Other liabilities
|81,636
|93,497
|97,290
|104,077
|52,645
|Total liabilities
|5,944,333
|5,731,622
|5,585,105
|5,459,163
|5,392,203
|Shareholders' equity
|804,580
|810,453
|787,765
|758,033
|731,291
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,748,913
|$
|6,542,075
|$
|6,372,870
|$
|6,217,196
|$
|6,123,494
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|2019
|2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Income Statement:
|Total interest income
|$
|60,533
|$
|60,555
|$
|60,672
|$
|59,027
|$
|58,022
|Total interest expense
|17,357
|18,182
|17,541
|17,902
|15,612
|Net interest income
|43,176
|42,373
|43,131
|41,125
|42,410
|Provision for loan losses
|2,508
|1,005
|2,506
|(918
|)
|2,446
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|40,668
|41,368
|40,625
|42,043
|39,964
|Noninterest income
|Deposit services
|6,647
|6,753
|6,652
|5,986
|6,325
|Net gain on sale of securities available for sale
|42
|42
|416
|256
|61
|Gain on sale of loans
|104
|131
|181
|93
|101
|Trust fees
|1,685
|1,523
|1,520
|1,541
|1,573
|Bank owned life insurance
|582
|622
|559
|544
|554
|Brokerage services
|531
|555
|477
|517
|499
|Other
|874
|1,485
|1,449
|601
|1,021
|Total noninterest income
|10,465
|11,111
|11,254
|9,538
|10,134
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,406
|18,388
|17,891
|18,046
|17,823
|Net occupancy
|3,234
|3,430
|3,289
|3,175
|3,475
|Acquisition expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|118
|Advertising, travel & entertainment
|791
|593
|733
|847
|786
|ATM expense
|236
|232
|246
|180
|250
|Professional fees
|1,142
|1,192
|1,069
|1,314
|1,189
|Software and data processing
|1,259
|1,116
|1,086
|1,076
|1,057
|Communications
|485
|480
|489
|487
|477
|FDIC insurance
|—
|—
|437
|422
|455
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,030
|1,080
|1,129
|1,179
|1,228
|Other
|3,361
|2,515
|3,331
|2,901
|3,338
|Total noninterest expense
|30,944
|29,026
|29,700
|29,627
|30,196
|Income before income tax expense
|20,189
|23,453
|22,179
|21,954
|19,902
|Income tax expense
|2,854
|3,661
|3,569
|3,137
|2,521
|Net income
|$
|17,335
|$
|19,792
|$
|18,610
|$
|18,817
|$
|17,381
|Common Share Data:
|Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|33,790
|33,773
|33,726
|33,697
|34,611
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|33,934
|33,901
|33,876
|33,846
|34,748
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|33,823
|33,795
|33,749
|33,718
|33,725
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.50
|Diluted
|0.51
|0.58
|0.55
|0.56
|0.50
|Book value per common share
|23.79
|23.98
|23.34
|22.48
|21.68
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|17.45
|17.60
|16.92
|16.02
|15.19
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|0.34
|0.31
|0.31
|0.30
|0.32
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.03
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.14
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|8.42
|9.78
|9.68
|10.35
|9.30
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|11.97
|13.96
|14.12
|15.44
|13.95
|Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|4.12
|4.28
|4.42
|4.33
|4.32
|Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
|1.46
|1.60
|1.61
|1.62
|1.46
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.66
|2.68
|2.81
|2.71
|2.86
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|2.98
|3.03
|3.17
|3.07
|3.21
|Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|128.00
|128.33
|128.99
|127.70
|131.07
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|1.85
|1.80
|1.91
|1.91
|1.98
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|53.87
|50.53
|51.44
|53.66
|52.18
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|2019
|2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Nonperforming Assets:
|$
|17,449
|$
|29,747
|$
|29,363
|$
|38,111
|$
|42,906
|Nonaccrual loans (1)
|4,963
|17,148
|16,376
|17,691
|35,770
|Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)
|—
|—
|—
|7,927
|—
|Restructured loans (2)
|12,014
|11,683
|11,918
|11,490
|5,930
|Other real estate owned
|472
|912
|1,069
|978
|1,206
|Repossessed assets
|—
|4
|—
|25
|—
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccruing loans to total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.54
|%
|1.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans
|499.64
|146.54
|150.86
|136.54
|75.54
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
|142.11
|84.48
|84.14
|63.38
|62.97
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.69
|0.72
|0.71
|0.73
|0.82
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.26
|0.45
|0.46
|0.61
|0.70
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.32
|0.07
|0.23
|0.24
|0.18
|Capital Ratios:
|Shareholders' equity to total assets
|11.92
|12.39
|12.36
|12.19
|11.94
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|14.07
|14.19
|14.02
|14.38
|14.77
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|15.46
|15.61
|15.46
|15.88
|16.29
|Total risk-based capital
|18.43
|18.65
|18.52
|19.06
|19.59
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|10.18
|10.46
|10.48
|10.18
|10.64
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3)
|9.03
|9.40
|9.28
|9.01
|8.68
|Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
|12.28
|12.54
|12.36
|11.70
|12.23
|(1) Excludes purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.
|(2) Includes $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.8 million, $0.7 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|The following table sets forth loan totals by category for the periods presented (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|2019
|2018
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Real Estate Loans:
|Construction
|$
|644,948
|$
|621,040
|$
|579,565
|$
|603,411
|$
|507,732
|1-4 Family Residential
|787,562
|792,638
|782,073
|786,198
|794,499
|Commercial
|1,250,208
|1,236,307
|1,251,248
|1,104,378
|1,194,118
|Commercial Loans
|401,521
|382,077
|389,521
|367,995
|356,649
|Municipal Loans
|383,960
|366,906
|357,028
|343,026
|353,370
|Loans to Individuals
|100,005
|100,949
|100,708
|100,102
|106,431
|Total Loans
|$
|3,568,204
|$
|3,499,917
|$
|3,460,143
|$
|3,305,110
|$
|3,312,799
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Income Statement:
|Total interest income
|$
|240,787
|$
|229,165
|Total interest expense
|70,982
|57,101
|Net interest income
|169,805
|172,064
|Provision for loan losses
|5,101
|8,437
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|164,704
|163,627
|Noninterest income
|Deposit services
|26,038
|25,082
|Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale
|756
|(1,839
|)
|Gain on sale of loans
|509
|692
|Trust fees
|6,269
|6,832
|Bank owned life insurance
|2,307
|2,923
|Brokerage services
|2,080
|1,987
|Other
|4,409
|5,096
|Total noninterest income
|42,368
|40,773
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|73,731
|70,643
|Net occupancy
|13,128
|13,814
|Acquisition expense
|—
|2,413
|Advertising, travel & entertainment
|2,964
|2,894
|ATM expense
|894
|1,090
|Professional fees
|4,717
|4,035
|Software and data processing
|4,537
|3,996
|Communications
|1,941
|1,847
|FDIC insurance
|859
|1,871
|Amortization of intangibles
|4,418
|5,213
|Other
|12,108
|12,283
|Total noninterest expense
|119,297
|120,099
|Income before income tax expense
|87,775
|84,301
|Income tax expense
|13,221
|10,163
|Net income
|$
|74,554
|$
|74,138
|Common Share Data:
|Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|33,747
|34,951
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|33,895
|35,116
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|33,823
|33,725
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.12
|Diluted
|2.20
|2.11
|Book value per common share
|23.79
|21.68
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|17.45
|15.19
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|1.26
|1.20
|Selected Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.17
|%
|1.19
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|9.53
|9.87
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|13.80
|14.79
|Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
|4.28
|4.18
|Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
|1.57
|1.30
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.71
|2.88
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.06
|3.18
|Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|128.25
|129.89
|Noninterest expense to average total assets
|1.86
|1.93
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|52.36
|49.98
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Nonperforming Assets:
|$
|17,449
|$
|42,906
|Nonaccrual loans (1)
|4,963
|35,770
|Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1)
|—
|—
|Restructured loans (2)
|12,014
|5,930
|Other real estate owned
|472
|1,206
|Repossessed assets
|—
|—
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccruing loans to total loans
|0.14
|%
|1.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans
|499.64
|75.54
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
|142.11
|62.97
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.69
|0.82
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.26
|0.70
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.21
|0.07
|Capital Ratios:
|Shareholders' equity to total assets
|11.92
|11.94
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|14.07
|14.77
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|15.46
|16.29
|Total risk-based capital
|18.43
|19.59
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|10.18
|10.64
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3)
|9.03
|8.68
|Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
|12.23
|12.06
|(1) Excludes PCI loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.
|(2) Includes $0.8 million and $3.1 million in PCI loans restructured as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|(3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,540,274
|$
|43,166
|4.84
|%
|$
|3,477,187
|$
|43,780
|5.00
|%
|Loans held for sale
|1,114
|9
|3.21
|%
|2,497
|26
|4.13
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|10,083
|86
|3.38
|%
|3,000
|26
|3.44
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|699,868
|6,431
|3.65
|%
|555,835
|5,328
|3.80
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,674,503
|12,197
|2.89
|%
|1,660,331
|12,569
|3.00
|%
|Total securities
|2,384,454
|18,714
|3.11
|%
|2,219,166
|17,923
|3.20
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|59,743
|437
|2.90
|%
|57,108
|422
|2.93
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|44,039
|247
|2.23
|%
|26,746
|206
|3.06
|%
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total earning assets
|6,029,624
|62,573
|4.12
|%
|5,782,704
|62,357
|4.28
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|72,018
|73,815
|Accrued interest and other assets
|574,124
|570,657
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(25,618
|)
|(24,938
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,650,148
|$
|6,402,238
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|372,798
|262
|0.28
|%
|$
|367,615
|270
|0.29
|%
|Certificates of deposits
|1,204,392
|6,172
|2.03
|%
|1,118,410
|6,011
|2.13
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|1,936,969
|4,067
|0.83
|%
|1,966,764
|5,085
|1.03
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,514,159
|10,501
|1.19
|%
|3,452,789
|11,366
|1.31
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|1,019,844
|4,716
|1.83
|%
|881,088
|4,647
|2.09
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|98,554
|1,426
|5.74
|%
|98,511
|1,425
|5.74
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,250
|643
|4.23
|%
|60,248
|685
|4.51
|%
|Other borrowings
|17,874
|71
|1.58
|%
|13,401
|59
|1.75
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,710,681
|17,357
|1.46
|%
|4,506,037
|18,182
|1.60
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,049,211
|1,020,325
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|73,408
|72,923
|Total liabilities
|5,833,300
|5,599,285
|Shareholders' equity
|816,848
|802,953
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,650,148
|$
|6,402,238
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|45,216
|$
|44,175
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.98
|%
|3.03
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.66
|%
|2.68
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, loans totaling $5.0 million and $17.1 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,387,323
|$
|43,559
|5.16
|%
|$
|3,296,665
|$
|42,210
|5.19
|%
|Loans held for sale
|1,965
|21
|4.29
|%
|611
|7
|4.65
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|3,000
|27
|3.61
|%
|3,000
|28
|3.79
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|459,996
|4,513
|3.94
|%
|659,187
|5,732
|3.53
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,680,109
|13,246
|3.16
|%
|1,647,564
|12,474
|3.07
|%
|Total securities
|2,143,105
|17,786
|3.33
|%
|2,309,751
|18,234
|3.20
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|52,311
|440
|3.37
|%
|53,764
|355
|2.68
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|66,017
|411
|2.50
|%
|64,690
|386
|2.42
|%
|Federal funds sold
|3,365
|39
|4.65
|%
|7,635
|47
|2.50
|%
|Total earning assets
|5,654,086
|62,256
|4.42
|%
|5,733,116
|61,239
|4.33
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|78,757
|83,147
|Accrued interest and other assets
|534,835
|513,738
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(24,838
|)
|(27,060
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,242,840
|$
|6,302,941
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|365,205
|262
|0.29
|%
|$
|360,664
|258
|0.29
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,119,464
|5,861
|2.10
|%
|1,154,203
|5,697
|2.00
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|1,969,593
|5,334
|1.09
|%
|1,982,891
|5,286
|1.08
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,454,262
|11,457
|1.33
|%
|3,497,758
|11,241
|1.30
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|755,748
|3,899
|2.07
|%
|816,389
|4,457
|2.21
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|98,469
|1,410
|5.74
|%
|98,428
|1,400
|5.77
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,247
|718
|4.78
|%
|60,246
|729
|4.91
|%
|Other borrowings
|14,530
|57
|1.57
|%
|16,788
|75
|1.81
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,383,256
|17,541
|1.61
|%
|4,489,609
|17,902
|1.62
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,014,746
|986,343
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|73,494
|89,768
|Total liabilities
|5,471,496
|5,565,720
|Shareholders' equity
|771,344
|737,221
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,242,840
|$
|6,302,941
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|44,715
|$
|43,337
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.17
|%
|3.07
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.81
|%
|2.71
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, loans totaling $16.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2018
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,289,840
|$
|41,320
|4.98
|%
|Loans held for sale
|633
|8
|5.01
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|13,066
|103
|3.13
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|722,162
|7,828
|4.30
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,434,982
|10,394
|2.87
|%
|Total securities
|2,170,210
|18,325
|3.35
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|44,304
|393
|3.52
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|36,098
|411
|4.52
|%
|Federal funds sold
|16,967
|97
|2.27
|%
|Total earning assets
|5,558,052
|60,554
|4.32
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|79,544
|Accrued interest and other assets
|452,257
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(26,231
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,063,622
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|361,407
|257
|0.28
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,123,101
|5,170
|1.83
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|1,968,786
|4,908
|0.99
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,453,294
|10,335
|1.19
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|612,134
|3,066
|1.99
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|98,385
|1,431
|5.77
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,245
|699
|4.60
|%
|Other borrowings
|16,405
|81
|1.96
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,240,463
|15,612
|1.46
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,034,556
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|47,234
|Total liabilities
|5,322,253
|Shareholders' equity
|741,369
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,063,622
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|44,942
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.21
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.86
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of December 31, 2018, loans totaling $35.8 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,426,171
|$
|172,715
|5.04
|%
|$
|3,290,651
|$
|160,982
|4.89
|%
|Loans held for sale
|1,551
|63
|4.06
|%
|1,451
|63
|4.34
|%
|Securities:
|Taxable investment securities (2)
|4,785
|167
|3.49
|%
|15,790
|417
|2.64
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
|593,729
|22,004
|3.71
|%
|781,127
|31,964
|4.09
|%
|Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
|1,665,686
|50,486
|3.03
|%
|1,462,055
|41,584
|2.84
|%
|Total securities
|2,264,200
|72,657
|3.21
|%
|2,258,972
|73,965
|3.27
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
|55,752
|1,654
|2.97
|%
|54,998
|1,595
|2.90
|%
|Interest earning deposits
|50,252
|1,250
|2.49
|%
|78,266
|1,624
|2.07
|%
|Federal funds sold
|2,722
|86
|3.16
|%
|15,647
|294
|1.88
|%
|Total earning assets
|5,800,648
|248,425
|4.28
|%
|5,699,985
|238,523
|4.18
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|76,895
|77,946
|Accrued interest and other assets
|547,241
|473,639
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(25,608
|)
|(24,378
|)
|Total assets
|$
|6,399,176
|$
|6,227,192
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Savings accounts
|$
|366,606
|1,052
|0.29
|%
|$
|359,509
|907
|0.25
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,149,171
|23,741
|2.07
|%
|1,160,423
|18,112
|1.56
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|1,963,936
|19,772
|1.01
|%
|1,978,140
|16,845
|0.85
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,479,713
|44,565
|1.28
|%
|3,498,072
|35,864
|1.03
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|868,859
|17,719
|2.04
|%
|720,785
|12,813
|1.78
|%
|Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|98,491
|5,661
|5.75
|%
|98,327
|5,659
|5.76
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
|60,248
|2,775
|4.61
|%
|60,243
|2,610
|4.33
|%
|Other borrowings
|15,645
|262
|1.67
|%
|10,880
|155
|1.42
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|4,522,956
|70,982
|1.57
|%
|4,388,307
|57,101
|1.30
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|1,017,836
|1,040,447
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|76,017
|47,176
|Total liabilities
|5,616,809
|5,475,930
|Shareholders' equity
|782,367
|751,262
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,399,176
|$
|6,227,192
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|177,443
|$
|181,422
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.06
|%
|3.18
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.71
|%
|2.88
|%
|(1) Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
|(2) For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
|Note: As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, loans totaling $5.0 million and $35.8 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.
|Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|2019
|2018
|December 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|2019
|2018
|Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
|Net income
|$
|17,335
|$
|19,792
|$
|18,610
|$
|18,817
|$
|17,381
|$
|74,554
|$
|74,138
|After-tax amortization expense
|814
|853
|892
|931
|970
|3,490
|4,118
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|$
|18,149
|$
|20,645
|$
|19,502
|$
|19,748
|$
|18,351
|$
|78,044
|$
|78,256
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|816,848
|$
|802,953
|$
|771,344
|$
|737,221
|$
|741,369
|$
|782,367
|$
|751,262
|Less: Average intangibles for the period
|(215,101
|)
|(216,169
|)
|(217,266
|)
|(218,438
|)
|(219,645
|)
|(216,733
|)
|(222,325
|)
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|601,747
|$
|586,784
|$
|554,078
|$
|518,783
|$
|521,724
|$
|565,634
|$
|528,937
|Return on average tangible common equity
|11.97
|%
|13.96
|%
|14.12
|%
|15.44
|%
|13.95
|%
|13.80
|%
|14.79
|%
|Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
|Common equity at end of period
|$
|804,580
|$
|810,453
|$
|787,765
|$
|758,033
|$
|731,291
|$
|804,580
|$
|731,291
|Less: Intangible assets at end of period
|(214,477
|)
|(215,507
|)
|(216,587
|)
|(217,716
|)
|(218,895
|)
|(214,477
|)
|(218,895
|)
|Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period
|$
|590,103
|$
|594,946
|$
|571,178
|$
|540,317
|$
|512,396
|$
|590,103
|$
|512,396
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|6,748,913
|$
|6,542,075
|$
|6,372,870
|$
|6,217,196
|$
|6,123,494
|$
|6,748,913
|$
|6,123,494
|Less: Intangible assets at end of period
|(214,477
|)
|(215,507
|)
|(216,587
|)
|(217,716
|)
|(218,895
|)
|(214,477
|)
|(218,895
|)
|Tangible assets at end of period
|$
|6,534,436
|$
|6,326,568
|$
|6,156,283
|$
|5,999,480
|$
|5,904,599
|$
|6,534,436
|$
|5,904,599
|Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
|9.03
|%
|9.40
|%
|9.28
|%
|9.01
|%
|8.68
|%
|9.03
|%
|8.68
|%
|Common shares outstanding end of period
|33,823
|33,795
|33,749
|33,718
|33,725
|33,823
|33,725
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.45
|$
|17.60
|$
|16.92
|$
|16.02
|$
|15.19
|$
|17.45
|$
|15.19
|Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|43,176
|$
|42,373
|$
|43,131
|$
|41,125
|$
|42,410
|$
|169,805
|$
|172,064
|Tax equivalent adjustments:
|Loans
|653
|641
|598
|598
|599
|2,490
|2,354
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|1,387
|1,161
|986
|1,614
|1,933
|5,148
|7,004
|Net interest income (FTE) (1)
|45,216
|44,175
|44,715
|43,337
|44,942
|177,443
|181,422
|Noninterest income
|10,465
|11,111
|11,254
|9,538
|10,134
|42,368
|40,773
|Nonrecurring income (2)
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
|(557
|)
|171
|(66
|)
|(470
|)
|1,198
|Total revenue
|$
|55,639
|$
|55,244
|$
|55,412
|$
|53,046
|$
|55,010
|$
|219,341
|$
|223,393
|Noninterest expense
|$
|30,944
|$
|29,026
|$
|29,700
|$
|29,627
|$
|30,196
|$
|119,297
|$
|120,099
|Pre-tax amortization expense
|(1,030
|)
|(1,080
|)
|(1,129
|)
|(1,179
|)
|(1,228
|)
|(4,418
|)
|(5,213
|)
|Nonrecurring expense (3)
|56
|(33
|)
|(67
|)
|18
|(264
|)
|(26
|)
|(3,236
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|29,970
|$
|27,913
|$
|28,504
|$
|28,466
|$
|28,704
|$
|114,853
|$
|111,650
|Efficiency ratio
|55.92
|%
|52.23
|%
|52.95
|%
|56.00
|%
|54.70
|%
|54.25
|%
|52.16
|%
|Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
|53.87
|%
|50.53
|%
|51.44
|%
|53.66
|%
|52.18
|%
|52.36
|%
|49.98
|%
|Average earning assets
|$
|6,029,624
|$
|5,782,704
|$
|5,654,086
|$
|5,733,116
|$
|5,558,052
|$
|5,800,648
|$
|5,699,985
|Net interest margin
|2.84
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|2.98
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.07
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.18
|%
|Net interest spread
|2.52
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.72
|%
|Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
|2.66
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.88
|%
|(1) These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
|(2) These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale, loss on fair value hedge, other-than-temporary impairment charges and additional bank owned life insurance income realized as a result of the death benefits for a retired covered officer, in the periods where applicable.
|(3) These adjustments may include acquisition expenses, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.