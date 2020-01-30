NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, which ended January 26, 2020.



The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on www.nvidia.com . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

