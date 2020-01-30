Market Overview

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 30, 2020 4:49pm   Comments
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 10, 2020.  

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:  
Amanda Malkowski
Public Affairs Rep.
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-2512
E – almalkowski@uss.com		 Kevin Lewis  
General Manager
Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com

