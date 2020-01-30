Market Overview

Appian Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 30, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
TYSONS, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020.  The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook. 

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally.  Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page.  A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13698412.

About Appian

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact
William Maina
ICR for Appian
703-442-1091
investors@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

