New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Dividend Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 30, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) ("NYMT" or the "Company") today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2019.  This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.  

Stockholders should review the 2019 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2019
Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2019
Ordinary
Dividend		 2019
Qualified
Dividend		 2019
Capital
Gain
Distribution
2019
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 2019
Non
Dividend
Distributions		 2019
199A
Dividends1
3/19/2019 3/29/2019 4/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952
6/14/2019 6/24/2019 7/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952
9/09/2019 9/19/2019 10/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952
12/10/2019 12/20/2019 1/27/2020 $0.200000 $0.105952 - $0.032279 $0.002418 $0.061769 $0.105952
Totals $0.800000 $0.423808 - $0.129116 $0.009672 $0.247076 $0.423808

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

        Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2019
Distribution
Per Share		 2019
Ordinary
Dividend		 2019
Qualified
Dividend		 2019
Capital
Gain
Distribution
2019
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 2019
Non
Dividend
Distributions		 2019
199A
Dividends 1
12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198
3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198
6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198
9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.484375 $0.406198 - $0.078177 $0.005857 - $0.406198
Totals $1.937500 $1.624792 - $0.312708 $0.023428 - $1.624792

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2019
Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2019
Ordinary
Dividend		 2019
Qualified
Dividend		 2019
Capital
Gain
Distribution		 2019
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 2019
Non
Dividend
Distributions		  

2019
199A
Dividends 1
12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750
3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750
6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079438 $0.005952 - $0.412750
9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.492188 $0.412750 - $0.079436 $0.005951 - $0.412750
Totals $1.968750 $1.651000 - $0.317750 $0.023807 - $1.651000

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		 Record
Date		 Payment
Date		 2019
Distribution
Per Share		 Box 1a Box 1b  

Box 2a		 Box 2b  

Box 3		  

Box 5
2019
Ordinary
Dividend		 2019
Qualified
Dividend		 2019
Capital
Gain
Distribution		 2019
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 2019
Non
Dividend
Distributions		  

2019
199A
Dividends 1
12/4/2018 1/1/2019 1/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301
3/19/2019 4/1/2019 4/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301
6/14/2019 7/1/2019 7/15/2019 $0.500000 $﻿0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301
9/09/2019 10/1/2019 10/15/2019 $0.500000 $0.419301 - $0.080699 $0.006046 - $0.419301
Totals $2.000000 $1.677204 - $0.322796 $0.024184 - $1.677204

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

New York Mortgage Trust does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes ("REIT"). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, residential mortgage loans (including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-QM loans, second mortgage loans and other residential mortgage loans), non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY
Kristine R. Nario-Eng
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (646) 216-2363
Email: knario@nymtrust.com

Primary Logo

