FIDO Alliance's Authenticate Conference Announces 2020 Keynote Speakers

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authenticate , the FIDO Alliance's industry conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of modern user authentication, announced today its 2020 keynote speaker lineup. Featured keynoter Dr. Whitfield Diffie, the co-inventor of public key cryptography, and executives from Google, Microsoft and Yubico will headline the inaugural event, being held June 2-3, 2020 in Seattle.



Other headlining keynote speakers are: Joy Chik, corporate vice president of identity at Microsoft; Mark Risher, senior director of product management at Google; and Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and founder of Yubico.

"We're excited to welcome our keynote speakers to the Authenticate stage to share their vision and experiences in moving to more modern and secure FIDO Authentication," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "These speakers each offer unique perspectives on the state of authentication today, and will provide the ideal kickoff to our program filled with case studies and implementation advice for organizations to adopt simpler, stronger authentication."

CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders will walk away from this two-day event with a real understanding of the value of the FIDO approach to simpler, stronger authentication, and the tools and best practices they need to integrate FIDO Authentication into their own services.

Experts will go in-depth on the state of authentication today at Authenticate 2020, covering a range of topics including:

Authentication trends & insights. Passwords, one-time passcodes and push-based authentication; FIDO Authentication; risk-based authentication and behavioral biometrics; smart cards; single sign on; decentralized authentication; authentication factors (biometrics, FIDO security keys)

Passwords, one-time passcodes and push-based authentication; FIDO Authentication; risk-based authentication and behavioral biometrics; smart cards; single sign on; decentralized authentication; authentication factors (biometrics, FIDO security keys) State of security & credential attacks. Phishing, credential stuffing, password spraying, man-in-the-middle, presentation attack

Phishing, credential stuffing, password spraying, man-in-the-middle, presentation attack Case studies & implementation strategy. Global consumer/enterprise/government case studies, IAM integration, industry standards, certification programs, identity verification, account enrollment and recovery

Global consumer/enterprise/government case studies, IAM integration, industry standards, certification programs, identity verification, account enrollment and recovery Vertical trends & initiatives. IoT, payments, healthcare, government,

IoT, payments, healthcare, government, Industry standards. FIDO, EMVCo 3DS and SRC, W3C WebAuthn and Web Payments

FIDO, EMVCo 3DS and SRC, W3C WebAuthn and Web Payments Regulatory impact on authentication. PSD2, GDPR, CCPA

Take advantage of early bird pricing by registering by March 8. Authenticate will be held in conjunction with the FIDO Alliance member plenary being held June 4-5.

About Authenticate

Authenticate is first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication - with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortia providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication. In 2020, Authenticate will be held June 2-3 at the Motif Seattle in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

