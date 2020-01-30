Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kelly Services® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 30, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Share:

TROY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq:  KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings before the market opens on Thursday, February 13, 2020.  The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via the Internet:
Kellyservices.com

Via the Telephone (new process):
(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)
Enter access code 5728672
After the prompt, please enter "#"

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 1674217. The web cast will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA, KELYB)) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
polehjm@kellyservices.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga