Franklin D. Rosenblatt Joins Butler Snow's Ridgeland, Miss. Office

RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin D. Rosenblatt has joined Butler Snow's Ridgeland, Miss. office, and will practice with the firm's commercial litigation group.

"Frank is a skilled litigator, and after a successful military legal career, we're thrilled to have him join the firm," said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. "The depth and variation of his high-stakes experience will be a tremendous asset to the challenges our clients may face."

Rosenblatt retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with more than 12 years of experience serving in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps as a prosecutor, legal advisor and defense attorney. As a prosecutor, he tried dozens of international, financial and violent crimes cases to verdict. Additionally, he successfully prosecuted four terrorism suspects in the Iraqi court system of Kirkuk, Iraq. As a defense attorney from 2014 to 2018, Rosenblatt served as lead military defense counsel for Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in the most publicized court-martial in American history.

Rosenblatt has won national recognition for his legal writing, having authored book chapters and co-authored two books. His latest contribution is the third edition of "Military Justice: Cases and Materials," a law school textbook recently published by leading law publisher Carolina Academic Press co-authored by Rosenblatt and other prominent scholars. Rosenblatt has also been invited to speak about litigation and internal investigations to several of the world's flagship institutions, including Yale Law School, The Hoover Institution, The Pentagon and The Peace Palace in The Hague.

Rosenblatt is a member of the Federal Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the International Society for Military Law and the Law of War, where he serves as vice president for Criminal Law of the United States Chapter. He received his bachelor's degree from James Madison University, his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and his Master of Laws from The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School. Most recently, he served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Barbara Jacobs Rothstein in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia.

Butler Snow's commercial litigation team handles a wide array of complex disputes arising from contract and business arrangements for a broad range of businesses nationwide, as well as all types of government investigations, audits and civil fraud cases. The practice is led by some of the firm's most experienced trial lawyers who have gained regional and national reputations for successfully handling complex commercial litigation, class actions and mass tort matters. The team includes in-house CPAs, banking personnel, insurance personnel and others, providing invaluable contributions to their case strategies and work product.

About Butler Snow

