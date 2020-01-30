Dr. Patrick Gruber to Present at the NobleCon 16 Conference in Hollywood, Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), a leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer, announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon16 – Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in Hollywood, Florida – on February 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM (EST) – Terrace Ballroom D.



A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at www.gevo.com , as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on all websites mentioned above for 90 days following the event.



About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo's products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo's technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo's ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com .



About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small and microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts and balanced news.