Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 13, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and other business highlights.



A live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 4195413. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

