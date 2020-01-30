Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market to hit USD 24 Bn by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Opportunities, Value Chain, Key Stakeholders, Leading Brands, Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Security Market by Component (Platform, Services), Application (Identity and Access Management, Unified Threat Management, Antivirus/Antimalware, Risk and Compliance Management, Fraud Detection, and others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, retail, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, and others), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The current and future AI security market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market. Top impacting factors highlight the AI security market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in adoption of IoT devices and cloud-based services is the major factor driving the market growth for AI security. In addition, the growing use of mobile devices and rising malware attacks, and an increase in the need to reduce time and costs for threat detection are also some of the key factors fueling the demand for AI security solutions and services. However, the lack of skillful resources is the major factor hindering the AI security market growth. Furthermore, increasing stringent laws and regulations imposed by the government on information and data security is anticipated to provide major growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The global AI security market size is projected to reach above USD 24 billion by 2025. AI security leverages various technologies such as, machine learning, natural language processing, and image processing to provide security solutions and services to users. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of the internet of things (IoT), growth in cyber-attacks, and increased vulnerability of systems connected to the Wi-Fi networks are the major factors boosting the demand for a robust security solution.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global AI security industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the AI security industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global AI security market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of components of the AI security market, the market is categorized into platform and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth with 32.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the booming penetration of smartphones and the swelling number of internet users in this region. In addition, an increase in the need to meet the requirements of modern application development is also one of the major factors fuelling the demand for AI security. Furthermore, the increase in the number of startups is also one of the key reasons behind the market growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

The key regions covered in the AI security market report are North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, MEA, South America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

The major players of the global AI security market are Amazon.Com, Inc., Fortinet, Google (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Symantec. Moreover, the other potential players in the AI security market are, Acalvio Technologies, Inc., Cylance Inc., Darktrace, Securonix, Inc., Sift Science, Sparkcognition Inc., Threatmetrix Inc., and Xilinx Inc. As of 2019, the market for AI security is consolidated with the presence of established global and domestic players across the globe. Moreover, the established companies are coming up with new strategies and innovative AI security solutions. For instance, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Fraud Detector in its Invent 2019 conference held in Las Vegas. Amazon Fraud Detector leverages machine learning and AI to detect potential online frauds such as fake accounts and online payment frauds.

