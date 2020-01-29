Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DIRECTOR CHANGES, APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Globe Newswire  
January 29, 2020 12:47pm   Comments
Share:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR CHANGES, APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces the following:

DIRECTOR CHANGE

Linda Stuntz, Non-executive Director, and Gerard Kleisterlee, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, will not stand for re-election as Directors of the Company at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), having served as Directors for nine years.

Company Chair, Chad Holliday, said "Linda and Gerard have each proven themselves to be outstanding Directors, leaving legacies of which they should respectively be proud.  The Board is deeply grateful for their many years of dedicated commitment and service and wish both all the best."

DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Euleen Goh, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director with effect from May 20, 2020. Ms Goh succeeds Mr Kleisterlee in this role.

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Neil Carson, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from May 20, 2020. Mr Carson succeeds Mr Kleisterlee in this role.

The appointments referenced above are subject to the respective Directors' re-appointments at the 2020 AGM.

January 29, 2020
Linda M. Coulter
Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga