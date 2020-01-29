Food Service Equipment Market to Reach USD 47.78 billion by 2026; Integration of Automated Technologies to Spur Demand for Food Services Equipment, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food service equipment market size is expected to reach USD 47.78 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The advent of the hospitality industry around the world has led to the demand for food service equipment. The hospitality and tourism industry encompasses millions of jobs and contributes roughly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), globally. Furthermore, the food service equipment market growth is also attributable to the rapidly increasing number of food service establishments, especially in European and Asian countries. It has become quite imperative for restaurants, hotels, and catering establishments to install food service equipment as they require technologically advanced and energy-efficient service equipment to perform uninterrupted operations in the kitchen. This factor is expected to boost the food service equipment market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the improved lifestyle of people owing to the rising disposable income will contribute positively to the food service equipment market share.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled " Food Service Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cooking & Preparation Equipment, Refrigeration Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, and Others), By Sales Channel (Online, and Offline), By End-user (Full Service Restaurant, Quick Service Restaurant, Hotels & Pub Bar Clubs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size was valued at USD 31.99 billion in 2018.



The report incorporates several factors that have impacted the energy-efficient equipment market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth. The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the food service equipment market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years. Nonetheless, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Incorporation of Automated Technologies in Food Service Equipment to Boost Market Revenue

The leading key players are focusing on the development of cost-effective equipment, which will improve the food quality and subsequently aid the food service equipment market revenue. The growing obligatory policies to monitor and cater to qualitative services of any equipment will augur healthy for the food service equipment market trends. Furthermore, the advent of IoT Big Data and Industry 4.0 has led to the modernization of smart industries to manufacture technology-based equipment, hence fostering the growth of the market. The integration of these technologies improves food safety and helps in tracking the overall operation of the food service machines and thus, creating sales opportunities for the market. Additionally, the increasing demand from quick-service restaurants (QSR) for food service equipment to enhance the food delivery services will spur new business opportunities for the market. For instance, franchises such as McDonald, Dominos, KFC, Subway require machines for quick take away food services



Increasing Focus of Restaurants towards Enhancing Customer services to Facilitate Growth in North America

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing number of joints in the region. The growing investment by restaurants to enhance their customer services will foster healthy growth of the market in North America. As per the data shared by the National Restaurant Association of the U.S., in 2019, the country had over one million restaurants. Asia Pacific was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the prospering food industry in the region. As per the survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the country's food service industry is expected to reach around ﻿USD 843 billion by the end of 2023﻿. Additionally, the rising demand for frozen food products in China and Japan is expected to boost the market revenue in Asia Pacific.

List of the Prominent Companies Operating in the Food Service Equipment Market Include:

Welbilt

The Middleby Corporation

Ali Group S.r.l.

Standex International Corporation

Hoshizaki America, Inc.

FUJIMAK CORPORATION

ITW FOOD EQUIPMENT GROUP

Dover Corporation

Duke Manufacturing

The Vollrath Company, LLC

Haier Inc.

Smeg S.p.A.



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Food Service Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value)

Cooking & Preparation Equipment Refrigeration Equipment Warewashing Equipment Storage & Handling Equipment Others (Serving Equipment, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Sales Channel (Value)

Online Offline Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End-user (Value)

Full Service Restaurant (FSR) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Hotels & Pub Bar Clubs Others (General & Retail Stores, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!



