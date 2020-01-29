TAB Bank is pleased to announce the expansion of their West Coast presence with the launch of a Los Angeles Loan Production Office (LPO)

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank announced today the launch of a Los Angeles Loan Production Office (LPO) to better serve its new and existing clients in the Western Region. TAB Bank has promoted Brett Horwitz to Managing Director and Head of Originations-Western Region and promoted Traci Crabtree to serve as Western Regional Underwriting Manager.



Mr. Horwitz has been with TAB Bank since 2011 based in Los Angeles and has a successful track record of sourcing, structuring, and executing ABL and Factoring transactions. As a result of his efforts, and TAB Bank's commitment to the market, the Western Region now represents the largest concentration of clients within the TAB Bank ABL and Factoring portfolio. Mr. Horwitz will continue to focus on originating new business and supporting the existing customer base with the help of Ms. Crabtree, and together they will continue to build out the loan production office with additional resources.



Ms. Crabtree brings with her a wealth of experience from her 20-year career in corporate finance. She has developed extensive experience in middle market direct lending, including the underwriting of asset-based, cash flow, and real estate products. Throughout her career, she has worked for notable lenders such as CIT, Siemens, PNC Bank and FINOVA. The variation in lending approaches across these institutions has given Ms. Crabtree a unique perspective that facilitates creative lending solutions.



"I am excited to take on this next challenge of building an LPO infrastructure that will allow TAB Bank to differentiate itself in the region by creating a cross-functional team utilizing sales, underwriting, and operations to structure custom solutions for each client and work together to execute each transaction to successful close. Now that TAB has successfully built the West Coast portfolio to scale, it is the perfect time to take this next step to drive further growth! I fully expect that TAB will be able to improve the onboarding process for new clients with improved efficiencies and better service the day to day needs of existing clients while also strengthening referral partner relationships in the region. Our sole focus will be to deliver a superior client experience during the onboarding process and beyond; with the goal of supporting our clients and building long lasting relationships through our flexible product mix regardless of economic cycles," said Horwitz.



"I have no doubt that the formalization of a loan production team on the West Coast will lead to a smoother, more streamlined, process for the client. The partnership between credit and sales from the inception of a deal is vital to ensure the deal is structured appropriately and has a champion throughout the approval and onboarding process," says Crabtree.



TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be tailored to meet the needs of companies at all stages of the business and credit life cycle and during any economic environment. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based lending structures including asset-based revolving loans, accounts receivable financing, ledgered lines of credit, and equipment finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and treasury management services. In addition, TAB provides card and loan sponsorship programs through its strategic partnership product suite.

