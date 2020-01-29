Frankly Organic Vodka Secures Major New Funding Into Growth Plans





Decathlon Capital Partners provides craft spirits producer with seven-figure investment



AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Austin's first organic vodka, Frankly Organic Vodka, announces a major investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to drive growth of its spirits business.

The seven-figure investment supports new partnerships, geographical expansion, and product development.



Frankly Organic Vodka crafts award-winning vodkas; an original and four flavors profiles blended with real fruits, roots, and botanicals without the use of synthetic pesticides, artificial colors or flavors and no refined sugars.

"Consumers today appreciate transparency and so do we," said co-founder and CEO Philip Risk. "Frankly Organic Vodka lists all ingredients on the label to ensure our customers are aware of what is in our bottles." They use functional ingredients like turmeric root, maca root, wild cherry bark, and ginger root to create deep flavor profiles.

"We pride ourselves on using USDA certified organic ingredients, no refined sugars, no gluten, no GMOs, no synthetic pesticides and no artificial colors," said co-founder and VP Marketing Communications Kristen Risk. "We prefer to showcase nature's authentic colors because, frankly, we like real. We are thrilled that Decathlon sees the growth potential in what we have successfully created and marketed in the competitive vodka segment. Their investment enables us to continue to grow and expand nationally."

Decathlon's John Borchers said Frankly Organic Vodka has a deep understanding of their core demographic, drinkers ages 21 to 54, who value premiumization, transparency, sustainable farming practices, philanthropy, and real ingredients.



"The company is well-positioned to take advantage of a tremendous, addressable market for organic beverages," Borchers said. "We're pleased to make this investment in another quality, growth-stage company based right here in the United States."



About Frankly Organic Vodka

Frankly Organic Vodka's mission is to create the world's first functional organic spirits brand manufacturing entirely from USDA certified organic ingredients: USDA organic corn vodka, real fruit, functional herbs, medicinal roots, and ingredients with adaptogenic properties. To live Frankly is to live honestly. We want to put an end to all things artificial, starting with ingredients in vodka. Learn more at https://www.franklyvodka.com .





About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com .