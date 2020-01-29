MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Parents Organization (NPO) is honored to be a sponsor of From Fatherless to Fatherhood hosted by The Fatherless Generation Foundation Inc. & Dr. Torri J. in partnership with All Pro Dad. This live event will be Saturday, Feb. 1, in Miami at the Super Bowl LIV Miami Experience.

NPO executive director Ginger Gentile will be on a panel with All-Pro NFL wide receiver Julio Jones, former NFL star Roddy White, advocate Mark Merrill and Dr. Torri J discussing the impact of children growing up in fatherless homes, and solutions. Topics include:

Struggling with how to be a father because you did not have one?

Challenged by how to maintain proper relationships because you did not see one demonstrated in your household growing up?

Covering up childhood wounds with success?

Struggling on how to raise your children in the absence of their father?

NPO is proud to support an event aimed at preventing fatherlessness for children. The organization currently works to effect legislative reform promoting shared parenting outcomes and maintaining healthy relationships for children with both parents whenever possible.

Media members are invited to join the discussion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Regal South Beach Cinema. For more information, visit http://www.beyondfatherless.com/.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS

Julio Jones recently finished his ninth year as a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, and he is a passionate advocate for increased father involvement. He was a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama and has accumulated 797 catches for 12,125 yards during his career.

Roddy White played 11 years in the NFL as a wide receiver with the Atlanta Falcons. Like Jones, White works extensively with youth in the Atlanta area. He was a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham and accumulated 808 catches for 10,863 yards during his career.

Mark Merrill is the founder and president of Family First, Inc., a national nonprofit organization that provides programs and online resources dedicated to helping people love their families well. He is host of the Family Minute with Mark Merrill, a nationally syndicated radio program reaching over 5 million listeners daily and is the author of "All Pro Dad – Seven Essentials to Be a Hero to Your Kids."

Dr. Torri J is the founder of The Fatherless Generation Foundation Inc., which works to reunite fathers with their children. An author and motivational speaker, she is dedicated to family court reform including Default Shared Parenting.

Ginger Gentile is the executive director of NPO and director of the documentary "Erasing Family" that exposes the trauma of the over 22 million American children who have a parent erased from their lives after divorce and separation.

ABOUT NATIONAL PARENTS ORGANIZATION

National Parents Organization, a charitable and educational 501(c)(3) organization, seeks better lives for children through family law reform that establishes equal rights and responsibilities for fathers and mothers after divorce or separation. The organization is focused on promoting shared parenting and preserving a child's strong bond with both parents, which is critically important to their emotional, mental and physical health. In 2014, National Parents Organization released the Shared Parenting Report Card, the first study to rank the states on child custody laws. Visit the National Parents Organization website at www.nationalparentsorganization.org.

Ross Martin National Parents Organization 816.994.8188 rmartin@proventuslaw.com