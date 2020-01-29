Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results, Driven by Solid Wealth Management and Commercial Banking Activities

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the "Company") announces its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results, a quarterly dividend, and the status of the stock repurchase program.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $46.44 million, pretax income of $17.79 million, net income of $12.23 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.64, compared to $40.64 million, $13.62 million, $10.73 million and $0.55, respectively, for the same three-month period last year. The 2019 quarter included increased net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by an increased provision for loan and lease losses (due to loan growth) and increased operating expenses (due in part to the wealth management firm acquired in September 2019). In comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue increased 14% and pretax income increased 31%, reflecting favorable operating leverage during the period. For the same periods net income increased 14% and EPS increased 16%. The lower growth in net income and EPS relative to pre-tax income was due to a higher effective tax rate in 2019 caused by changes in NJ State tax law in 2018.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded total revenue of $174.97 million, pretax income of $66.12 million, net income of $47.43 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.44, compared to $159.36 million, $57.72 million, $44.17 million and $2.31, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, reflecting increases of 10% in revenue and 15% in pretax income, reflecting favorable operating leverage. Net income and EPS increased 7% and 6%, respectively, less than the increase in pretax income due to the increase in the effective tax rate in 2019. The effective tax rate was 28.26% for twelve months of 2019 compared to 23.48% for the twelve months of 2018. The increase was caused by changes in NJ State tax law in 2018.

As previously announced, on July 25, 2019, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 960,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares, through June 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2019, under this program, the Company purchased 143,925 shares, at an average price of $29.78, for a total cost of $4.3 million. To date, under this program, the Company purchased 739,778 shares, at an average price of $28.39, for a total cost of $21.0 million. 220,222 shares remain to be purchased under the authorization.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "We were very pleased with our earnings this past quarter, as we continued to drive operating leverage. We acknowledge the challenges the Bank and the industry face given the recent Fed rate decreases and the shape of the yield curve. We were pleased our reported net interest margin ("NIM") did not decrease and our NIM, adjusted for prepayment premiums and excess liquidity (see page 6), only decreased marginally in the fourth quarter, after the three rate decreases during the second half of 2019. Further, we believe our strategy (which results in a higher incidence of fee income - 33% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019) will enable us to deliver higher quality earnings and increased shareholder value over time."

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

December 2019 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 (A) 2018 (B) (Decrease) Net interest income $ 30.91 $ 29.39 $ 1.52 5 % Provision for loan and lease losses 1.95 1.50 0.45 30 Net interest income after provision 28.96 27.89 1.07 4 Wealth management fee income 10.12 8.55 1.57 18 Capital markets activity 3.73 2.19 1.54 70 Other income 1.68 0.51 1.17 229 Total other income 15.53 11.25 2.74 24 Operating expenses 26.70 25.52 1.18 5 Pretax income 17.79 13.62 2.63 19 Income tax expense 5.56 2.89 2.67 92 Net income $ 12.23 $ 10.73 $ (0.04 ) (0 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.09 16 % Total Revenue $ 46.44 $ 40.64 $ 5.80 14 % Effective tax rate 31.25 % 21.22 % 10.03 Return on average assets annualized 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.02 Return on average equity annualized 9.81 % 9.32 % 0.49

(A) The December 2019 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View Wealth Management, ("Point View"), which was acquired effective September 1, 2019. The December 2019 quarter included a higher effective tax rate than the prior year quarter due to changes in NJ state tax law.

(B) The December 2018 quarter included $4.39 million loss on the sale of multifamily loans; $3.00 million of life insurance proceeds related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM; and a $405,000 write-down of intangible assets related to MCM.

December 2019 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 (A) 2019 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 30.91 $ 30.09 $ 0.82 3 % Provision for loan and lease losses 1.95 0.80 1.15 144 Net interest income after provision 28.96 29.29 (0.33 ) (1 ) Wealth management fee income 10.12 9.50 0.62 7 Capital markets activity 3.73 2.77 0.96 35 Other income 1.68 2.15 (0.47 ) (22 ) Total other income 15.53 14.42 1.11 8 Operating expenses 26.70 26.26 0.44 2 Pretax income 17.79 17.45 0.34 2 Income tax expense 5.56 5.22 0.34 7 Net income $ 12.23 $ 12.23 $ 0.00 0 % Diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.01 2 % Total Revenue $ 46.44 $ 44.51 $ 1.93 4 % Effective tax rate 31.25 % 29.91 % 1.34 Return on average assets annualized 0.98 % 1.00 % (0.02 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.81 % 9.87 % (0.06 )

(A) The quarter ended December 31, 2019 included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019 compared to one month in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Year over Year Comparison

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 (A) 2018 (B) (Decrease) Net interest income $ 120.27 $ 115.16 $ 5.11 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 4.00 3.55 0.45 13 Net interest income after provision 116.27 111.61 4.66 4 Wealth management fee income 38.36 33.25 5.11 15 Capital markets activity 8.67 5.81 2.86 49 Other income 7.67 5.14 2.53 49 Total other income 54.70 44.20 10.50 24 Operating expenses 104.85 98.09 6.76 7 Pretax income 66.12 57.72 8.40 15 Income tax expense 18.69 13.55 5.14 38 Net income $ 47.43 $ 44.17 $ 3.26 7 % Diluted EPS $ 2.44 $ 2.31 $ 0.13 6 % Total Revenue $ 174.97 $ 159.36 $ 15.61 10 % Effective tax rate 28.26 % 23.48 % 4.78 Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 1.02 % (0.03 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.70 % 10.13 % (0.43 )

The year ended December 31, 2019 included a full year of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, and includes four months of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019. The 2019 twelve months included a higher effective tax rate than the prior year due to changes in NJ state tax law. The 2018 year includes $4.39 million loss on the sale of multifamily loans; $3.00 million of life insurance proceeds related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM; and a $405,000 write-down of intangible assets related to MCM.

Other highlights for the quarter included:

Wealth Management remains integral to our strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue over time:





As previously announced, effective September 1, 2019 the Company completed its acquisition of Point View, a registered investment advisor headquartered in Summit, NJ, which added nearly $350 million of assets under management and/or administration ("AUM/AUA"). At December 31, 2019, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Peapack Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") was $7.5 billion reflecting an increase of $1.7 billion from $5.8 billion at December 31, 2018, reflecting growth of 29% from the end of the prior year. Wealth management fee income totaled $10.12 million and $38.36 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, reflecting an increase of $1.6 million, or 18%, from the December 2018 quarter and $5.1 million or 15% from the 2018 year. Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 22% of the Company's total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, continues to contribute significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.



﻿ Growth in Commercial Banking also continues to be integral to our strategy :﻿





Total commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $659 million) at December 31, 2019 were $1.78 billion. This reflected net growth of $378 million (27%) when compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018 and reflected net growth of $201 million when compared to the September 30, 2019 balance (13% growth linked quarter; 51% annualized). C&I momentum has continued to build and pipelines remain strong. As of December 31, 2019, total C&I loans comprised 40% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 36% at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, total multifamily loans comprised 27% of the total loan portfolio compared to 29% at December 31, 2018. The Bank's concentration in commercial real estate loans was 404% of risk-based capital at December 31, 2019 compared to 394% at December 31, 2018. The slight increase was due to management's plan to generate volumes ahead of and at yields in excess of expected significant maturities/payoffs in 2020.







Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed :





Deposits totaled $4.24 billion at December 31, 2019. This reflected net growth of $348 million (9%) when compared to $3.90 billion at December 31, 2018 and increased $182 million (4% growth linked quarter; 18% annualized) when compared to the September 30, 2019 balance. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 104.0% at December 31, 2019, up slightly from September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 levels . The Company continues to have access to approximately $1.3 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank. With the transformation to a commercial bank balance sheet and business model, the Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate the Company is asset sensitive as of December 31, 2019, and that net interest income would improve in a rising rate environment but decline in a falling rate environment. Over the past six months, the Company has been managing its balance sheet and deposit costs to mitigate the effects of a falling rate environment.



Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.





The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at December 31, 2019 remain strong, despite $21.0 million of share repurchases made during the third and fourth quarters as part of the Company's stock repurchase program. At December 31, 2019 the Company's tangible capital ratio stood at 9.01%. The Company believes its existing capital and capital generation from earnings will be more than adequate to support planned balance sheet growth, wealth acquisitions, and potential purchases under its stock repurchase program. The Company authorized a 5% (960,000 shares) stock repurchase program on July 25, 2019 under which the Company has purchased 739,778 shares through the end of the fourth quarter. The Company's tangible book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $24.47 reflecting an increase of 8% from $22.58 at December 31, 2018. Asset quality metrics continued to be strong as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 were $28.9 million, or 0.56% of total assets as compared to $25.7 million and 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2018.



SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management Business

In the December 2019 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $10.12 million in fee income, reflecting an increase of $1.57 million (18% growth) compared to $8.55 million for the December 2018 quarter, and reflecting an increase of $619,000 from the September 2019 quarter (7% growth linked quarter, 26% annualized). The December 2019 quarter included three months of fee income related to Point View compared to one month in the September 2019 quarter, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019, as well as increased fees from net organic growth in assets under management.

John P. Babcock, President of the "Peapack Private Wealth Management" division said, "I am pleased with our results; we had approximately $750 million of new business inflows in 2019 and have a strong pipeline as we finished the year strong. We are making significant forward progress on integrating the systems, processes and people from our 2017, 2018, and 2019 acquisitions and continue to selectively look for additional acquisitions that can add talent and expertise to our wealth management organization."

Loans / Commercial Banking

Net loans increased to $4.37 billion at December 31, 2019 from $3.89 billion at December 31, 2018, reflecting 12% annual growth. Loan/line origination levels were robust as was paydown activity. Mr. Kennedy noted, "We were pleased to have strong net loan growth, despite increased paydown activity. And, we have entered the new year with strong loan pipelines."

Total C&I loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $659 million) at December 31, 2019 were $1.78 billion. This reflected net growth of $378 million (27%) when compared to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2018 and reflected net growth of $201 million when compared to the September 30, 2019 balance (13% growth linked quarter; 51% annualized).

Mr. Kennedy said, "The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model."

Mr. Kennedy also said, "Our newly expanded Corporate Advisory and Structured Finance businesses give us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our peers."

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company utilized its excess balance sheet liquidity (basically interest-earning deposits), increased client deposits and short-term borrowings to fund its loan growth.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "As a commercial bank with an asset sensitive balance sheet, as the Fed reduces rates, our loans reprice faster than our deposits. Thus, we have been and will remain keenly focused on our comprehensive deposit rate reduction program with an eye toward relationship profitability."

As of December 31, 2019, in addition to approximately $610 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.55 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which only $233 million was drawn as of December 31, 2019.



Mr. Kennedy noted, "Depending on market conditions, we may utilize lower cost fixed rate wholesale borrowings and/or interest rate swaps, as opposed to retail deposits, to fund fixed rate loan production."

Kennedy went on to note, "The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all of our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering."

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 119,032 2.67% $ 112,840 2.69% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 1,328 0.03% 2,002 0.05% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 (86 ) -0.07% — — Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans — — 321 0.01% NII/NIM as reported $ 120,274 2.63% $ 115,163 2.75% Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 30,385 2.61% $ 29,896 2.67% $ 28,899 2.70% Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 414 0.03% 236 0.02% 495 0.04% Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 115 -0.04% (47 ) -0.09% (9 ) -0.02% Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans — — — — — — NII/NIM as reported $ 30,914 2.60% $ 30,085 2.60% $ 29,385 2.72%

Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "Given the yield curve as well as the recent Fed rate decreases, our reported NIM remained flat, but our core NIM declined slightly this quarter, as was expected. While our models indicate additional slight compression in Q1 2020, assuming no further Fed rate decreases, we believe our margin will gradually begin to improve after that. In addition to managing our balance sheet, asset yields and cost of deposits very closely, we will continue to focus even more on fee based activities."

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income)

Noninterest income from Capital Markets activities (loan level back-to-back swap activities, SBA lending and sale program, and mortgage banking income) totaled $3.73 million for the December 2019 quarter compared to $2.77 million for the September 2019 quarter and $2.19 million for the December 2018 quarter. Income from these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

Other income totaled $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $902,000 for the third quarter of 2019, and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The December 2018 quarter included $3.00 million of life insurance proceeds related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of Murphy Capital Management.

The December 2018 quarter included a $4.39 million loss on the sale of $131 million of fixed rate multifamily loans, sold as part of the Company's balance sheet management strategy.

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $26.70 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $26.26 million for the September 2019 quarter and $25.52 million for the December 2018 quarter. The December 2019 quarter included three months of expenses related to Point View's operations compared to one month in the September 2019 quarter. Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the December 2019 quarter. There was no FDIC insurance expense for the December 2019 quarter or the September 2019 quarter as the Bank utilized its small bank assessment credit from the FDIC. Mr. Kennedy said, "As we reported last quarter, the Company launched a company-wide expense review, with a goal of slowing expense growth, while continuing our investment in digital and in client acquisition initiatives. Both activities continue to be important given the current yield curve environment."

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the December 2019 quarter was 31.2%, compared to 29.9% for the September 2019 quarter, and 21.2% for the December 2018 quarter. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 28.3% compared to 23.5% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The 2019 periods included higher NJ State Income Tax due to the change in NJ Tax law.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $28.9 million, or 0.56% of total assets, compared to $29.7 million, or 0.60% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $25.7 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $1.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $3.5 million at December 31, 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $2.0 million compared to $800,000 for the September 2019 quarter and $1.5 million for the December 2018 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company's asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $43.68 million (151% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), compared to $41.58 million at September 30, 2019 (142% of nonperforming loans and 1.00% of total loans), and $38.50 million (150% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans) at December 31, 2018.

Capital / Dividend / Stock Repurchase Program

The Company's capital position during the December 2019 quarter was benefitted by net income partially offset by the purchase of shares through the Company's stock repurchase program. During the quarter, the Company purchased 143,925 shares, at an average price of $29.78, for a total cost of $4.3 million.

The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at December 31, 2019 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

On January 28, 2020, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on February 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2020.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.2 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 45,556 $ 45,948 $ 44,603 $ 44,563 $ 42,781 Interest expense 14,642 15,863 15,335 14,556 13,396 Net interest income 30,914 30,085 29,268 30,007 29,385 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,950 800 1,150 100 1,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and

lease losses 28,964 29,285 28,118 29,907 27,885 Wealth management fee income 10,120 9,501 9,568 9,174 8,552 Service charges and fees 893 882 897 816 938 Bank owned life insurance 325 332 326 338 351 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) (A) 344 198 132 47 74 Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value (4 ) (6 ) — — (4,392 ) Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps (A) 2,459 2,349 721 270 1,838 Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 929 224 573 419 277 Other income (B) 504 902 740 606 3,571 Securities gains/(losses), net (45 ) 34 69 59 46 Total other income 15,525 14,416 13,026 11,729 11,255 Salaries and employee benefits 17,954 17,476 17,543 17,156 16,372 Premises and equipment 3,898 3,849 3,600 3,388 3,422 FDIC insurance expense — (277 ) 277 277 645 Other expenses 4,849 5,211 4,753 4,894 5,085 Total operating expenses 26,701 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 Income before income taxes 17,788 17,442 14,971 15,921 13,616 Income tax expense 5,555 5,216 3,421 4,496 2,887 Net income $ 12,233 $ 12,226 $ 11,550 $ 11,425 $ 10,729 Total revenue (C) $ 46,439 $ 44,501 $ 42,294 $ 41,736 $ 40,640 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.64 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.64 0.63 0.59 0.58 0.55 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic 18,966,917 19,314,666 19,447,155 19,350,452 19,260,033 Diluted 19,207,738 19,484,905 19,568,371 19,658,006 19,424,906 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.98 % 1.00 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.96 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.81 % 9.87 % 9.49 % 9.65 % 9.32 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.60 % 2.60 % 2.64 % 2.70 % 2.72 % GAAP efficiency ratio (D) 57.50 % 59.01 % 61.88 % 61.61 % 62.81 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.13 % 2.16 % 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.28 %

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps and gain on sale of SBA loans are all included in "capital markets activity" as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.

(C) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(D) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Change 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 180,670 $ 159,686 $ 20,984 13 % Interest expense 60,396 44,523 15,873 36 % Net interest income 120,274 115,163 5,111 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 4,000 3,550 450 13 % Net interest income after provision for loan and

lease losses 116,274 111,613 4,661 4 % Wealth management fee income 38,363 33,245 5,118 15 % Service charges and fees 3,488 3,502 (14 ) 0 % Bank owned life insurance 1,321 1,381 (60 ) -4 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) (A) 721 334 387 116 % Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (10 ) (4,392 ) 4,382 -100 % Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps (A) 5,799 3,844 1,955 51 % Gain on sale of SBA loans (A) 2,145 1,636 509 31 % Other income (B) 2,752 5,036 (2,284 ) -45 % Securities gains/(losses), net 117 (393 ) 510 -130 % Total other income 54,696 44,193 10,503 24 % Salaries and employee benefits 70,129 62,802 7,327 12 % Premises and equipment 14,735 13,497 1,238 9 % FDIC insurance expense 277 2,443 (2,166 ) -89 % Other expenses 19,707 19,344 363 2 % Total operating expenses 104,848 98,086 6,762 7 % Income before income taxes 66,122 57,720 8,402 15 % Income tax expense 18,688 13,550 5,138 38 % Net income $ 47,434 $ 44,170 $ 3,264 7 % Total revenue (C) $ 174,970 $ 159,356 $ 15,614 10 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 2.46 $ 2.33 $ 0.13 6 % Earnings per share (diluted) 2.44 2.31 0.13 6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,268,870 18,965,305 303,565 2 % Diluted 19,411,448 19,148,645 262,803 1 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.99 % 1.02 % (0.03 )% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.70 % 10.13 % (0.43 )% Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.63 % 2.75 % (0.12 )% GAAP efficiency ratio (D) 59.92 % 61.55 % (1.63 )% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.19 % 2.25 % (0.06 )%

(A) Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (mortgage banking), fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps and gain on sale of SBA loans are all included in "capital markets activity" as referred to within the earnings release.

(B) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.

(C) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(D) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2019 (A) 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,591 $ 5,770 $ 5,351 $ 4,726 $ 5,914 Federal funds sold 102 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 201,492 221,242 298,575 235,487 154,758 Total cash and cash equivalents 208,185 227,113 304,027 240,314 160,773 Securities available for sale 390,755 349,989 378,839 384,400 377,936 Equity security 10,836 7,881 4,847 4,778 4,719 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 24,068 21,403 18,338 18,460 18,533 Residential mortgage 552,019 561,543 572,926 569,304 573,146 Multifamily mortgage 1,210,003 1,197,093 1,129,476 1,104,406 1,138,190 Commercial mortgage 761,244 721,261 694,674 705,221 702,165 Commercial loans 1,776,450 1,575,076 1,518,591 1,410,146 1,398,214 Consumer loans 54,372 53,829 53,995 54,276 58,678 Home equity lines of credit 57,248 58,423 62,522 57,639 62,191 Other loans 349 380 424 355 465 Total loans 4,411,685 4,167,605 4,032,608 3,901,347 3,933,049 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 43,676 41,580 39,791 38,653 38,504 Net loans 4,368,009 4,126,025 3,992,817 3,862,694 3,894,545 Premises and equipment 20,913 20,898 20,987 21,201 27,408 Other real estate owned 50 336 — — — Accrued interest receivable 10,494 11,759 11,594 11,688 10,814 Bank owned life insurance 46,128 45,940 45,744 45,554 45,353 Goodwill and other intangible assets (A) 40,588 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 Finance lease right-of-use assets (B) 5,078 5,265 5,452 5,639 — Operating lease right-of-use assets (B) 12,132 10,328 11,017 7,541 — Other assets 45,643 57,361 45,631 27,867 45,378 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,182,879 $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 529,281 $ 544,464 $ 544,431 $ 476,013 $ 463,926 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,510,363 1,352,471 1,388,821 1,268,823 1,247,305 Savings 112,652 115,448 112,438 114,865 114,674 Money market accounts 1,196,313 1,196,188 1,207,358 1,209,835 1,243,369 Certificates of deposit – Retail 633,763 583,425 570,384 545,450 510,724 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 47,430 55,664 58,541 68,055 79,195 Subtotal "customer" deposits 4,029,802 3,847,660 3,881,973 3,683,041 3,659,193 IB Demand – Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 33,709 33,696 33,682 56,165 56,147 Total deposits 4,243,511 4,061,356 4,095,655 3,919,206 3,895,340 Short-term borrowings 128,100 67,000 — — — FHLB advances 105,000 105,000 105,000 105,000 108,000 Finance lease liability 7,598 7,793 7,985 8,175 8,362 Operating lease liability (B) 12,423 10,619 11,269 7,683 — Subordinated debt, net 83,417 83,361 83,305 83,249 83,193 Other liabilities 91,227 94,930 74,132 57,521 53,950 Due to brokers, securities settlements 7,951 — — — — TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,679,227 4,430,059 4,377,346 4,180,834 4,148,845 Shareholders' equity 503,652 495,350 493,888 481,472 469,013 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,182,879 $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 7.5 $ 7.0 $ 6.6 $ 6.3 $ 5.8

(A) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management, Lassus Wherley and Associates and Point View Wealth Management acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017, September 2018 and September 2019, respectively.

(B) Resulted from the January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)".



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans (A) 28,881 29,383 31,150 24,892 25,715 Other real estate owned 50 336 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 28,931 $ 29,719 $ 31,150 $ 24,892 $ 25,715 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.56 % Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 2,357 $ 2,527 $ 3,772 $ 4,274 $ 4,303 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 1,910 $ 6,333 $ 432 $ 2,492 $ 3,484 Classified loans $ 58,908 $ 53,882 $ 56,135 $ 51,306 $ 58,265 Impaired loans $ 35,924 $ 36,627 $ 34,941 $ 29,185 $ 31,300 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 41,580 $ 39,791 $ 38,653 $ 38,504 $ 37,293 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,950 800 1,150 100 1,500 Recoveries (charge-offs), net 146 989 (12 ) 49 (289 ) End of period $ 43,676 $ 41,580 $ 39,791 $ 38,653 $ 38,504 ALLL to nonperforming loans 151.23 % 141.51 % 127.74 % 155.28 % 149.73 % ALLL to total loans 0.990 % 0.998 % 0.987 % 0.991 % 0.979 % General ALLL to total loans (E) 0.927 % 0.932 % 0.956 % 0.984 % 0.972 %

(A) Amount includes one healthcare real estate secured loan with a loan balance of $14.5 million at December 31, 2019, that went on nonaccrual at December 31, 2018. In addition, one casual dining commercial banking relationship, with a balance of $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, that went on nonaccrual at June 30, 2019.

(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

(C) Amount does not include $25.8 million at December 31, 2019, $19.7 million at September 30, 2019, $19.8 million at June 30, 2019, $20.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $20.5 million at December 31, 2018, of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

(D) The $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 included one $4.3 million commercial real estate loan that was in process of a rate modification (not a TDR modification). The loan was brought fully current in early October 2019.

(E) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 9.72 % 10.06 % 10.16 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 9.01 % 9.30 % 9.52 % Book value per share (C) $ 26.61 $ 26.07 $ 24.25 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 24.47 $ 23.91 $ 22.58





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 463,521 9.33% $ 455,179 9.43% $ 438,240 9.82% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 463,521 11.14 455,179 11.23 438,240 11.76 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets 463,520 11.14 455,177 11.23 438,238 11.76 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 590,614 14.20 580,120 14.31 559,937 15.03 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 527,833 10.63% $ 534,351 11.08% $ 504,504 11.32% Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 527,833 12.70 534,351 13.20 504,504 13.56 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 527,832 12.70 534,349 13.20 504,502 13.56 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 571,509 13.76 575,931 14.23 543,008 14.59



(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00%

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50%

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00%

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00%

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Residential loans retained $ 17,115 $ 19,073 $ 21,998 $ 10,839 $ 24,937 Residential loans sold 21,255 15,846 9,785 3,090 4,686 Total residential loans 38,370 34,919 31,783 13,929 29,623 Commercial real estate 52,630 43,414 34,204 21,025 63,486 Multifamily 63,627 77,138 58,604 21,122 58,175 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 174,946 228,903 143,944 141,128 285,950 SBA 19,195 3,510 3,740 9,050 5,695 Wealth lines of credit (A) 42,575 6,980 6,725 7,380 5,850 Total commercial loans 352,973 359,945 247,217 199,705 419,156 Installment loans 984 362 1,497 558 649 Home equity lines of credit (A) 2,414 5,631 3,626 1,607 3,625 Total loans closed $ 394,741 $ 400,857 $ 284,123 $ 215,799 $ 453,053





For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2019 2018 Residential loans retained $ 69,025 $ 73,208 Residential loans sold 49,976 25,563 Total residential loans 119,001 98,771 Commercial real estate 151,273 142,601 Multifamily 220,491 96,246 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 688,921 676,153 SBA 35,495 25,505 Wealth lines of credit (A) 63,660 42,748 Total commercial loans 1,159,840 983,253 Installment loans 3,401 4,669 Home equity lines of credit (A) 13,278 21,486 Total loans closed $ 1,295,520 $ 1,108,179

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 393,549 $ 2,428 2.47 % $ 383,455 $ 2,521 2.63 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 12,037 147 4.88 17,887 173 3.87 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 557,132 4,780 3.43 562,284 4,732 3.37 Commercial mortgages 1,959,902 18,588 3.79 1,947,674 18,825 3.87 Commercial 1,662,026 18,413 4.43 1,221,111 14,915 4.89 Commercial construction 4,842 81 6.69 — — — Installment 54,562 524 3.84 60,855 624 4.10 Home equity 58,082 662 4.56 61,423 759 4.94 Other 379 10 10.55 461 11 9.54 Total loans 4,296,925 43,058 4.01 3,853,808 39,866 4.14 Federal funds sold 102 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 159,759 560 1.40 122,813 636 2.07 Total interest-earning assets 4,862,372 46,193 3.80 % 4,378,064 43,196 3.95 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,600 6,876 Allowance for loan and lease losses (42,374 ) (37,774 ) Premises and equipment 20,946 27,749 Other assets 166,868 112,348 Total noninterest-earning assets 151,040 109,199 Total assets $ 5,013,412 $ 4,487,263 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,407,151 $ 3,489 0.99 % $ 1,208,604 $ 3,174 1.05 % Money markets 1,169,413 3,456 1.18 1,124,780 3,684 1.31 Savings 112,597 16 0.06 115,316 16 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service 660,159 3,734 2.26 569,151 2,914 2.05 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,349,320 10,695 1.28 3,017,851 9,788 1.30 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 981 2.18 180,000 855 1.90 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,702 267 3.17 59,061 386 2.61 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,563,022 11,943 1.34 3,256,912 11,029 1.35 Borrowings 221,462 1,383 2.50 143,348 1,043 2.91 Capital lease obligation 7,669 92 4.80 8,428 102 4.84 Subordinated debt 83,385 1,224 5.87 83,157 1,222 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,875,538 14,642 1.51 % 3,491,845 13,396 1.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 539,501 496,238 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 99,702 38,498 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 639,203 534,736 Shareholders' equity 498,671 460,682 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,013,412 $ 4,487,263 Net interest income $ 31,551 $ 29,800 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.42 % Net interest margin (D) 2.60 % 2.72 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 393,549 $ 2,428 2.47 % $ 393,386 $ 2,477 2.52 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 12,037 147 4.88 13,497 165 4.89 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 557,132 4,780 3.43 567,097 4,811 3.39 Commercial mortgages 1,959,902 18,588 3.79 1,856,216 17,870 3.85 Commercial 1,662,026 18,413 4.43 1,530,131 18,605 4.86 Commercial construction 4,842 81 6.69 2,619 51 7.79 Installment 54,562 524 3.84 53,891 560 4.16 Home equity 58,082 662 4.56 58,573 736 5.03 Other 379 10 10.55 396 11 11.11 Total loans 4,296,925 43,058 4.01 4,068,923 42,644 4.19 Federal funds sold 102 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 159,759 560 1.40 256,865 1,362 2.12 Total interest-earning assets 4,862,372 46,193 3.80 % 4,732,772 46,648 3.94 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,600 5,628 Allowance for loan and lease losses (42,374 ) (40,806 ) Premises and equipment 20,946 21,121 Other assets 166,868 151,265 Total noninterest-earning assets 151,040 137,208 Total assets $ 5,013,412 $ 4,869,980 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,407,151 $ 3,489 0.99 % $ 1,410,837 $ 4,467 1.27 % Money markets 1,169,413 3,456 1.18 1,184,589 4,227 1.43 Savings 112,597 16 0.06 113,961 16 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service 660,159 3,734 2.26 649,393 3,781 2.33 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,349,320 10,695 1.28 3,358,780 12,491 1.49 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 981 2.18 180,000 901 2.00 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,702 267 3.17 33,688 267 3.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,563,022 11,943 1.34 3,572,468 13,659 1.53 Borrowings 221,462 1,383 2.50 114,584 886 3.09 Capital lease obligation 7,669 92 4.80 7,866 94 4.78 Subordinated debt 83,385 1,224 5.87 83,329 1,224 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,875,538 14,642 1.51 % 3,778,247 15,863 1.68 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 539,501 512,497 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 99,702 83,554 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 639,203 596,051 Shareholders' equity 498,671 495,682 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,013,412 $ 4,869,980 Net interest income $ 31,551 $ 30,785 Net interest spread 2.29 % 2.26 % Net interest margin (D) 2.60 % 2.60 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 391,666 $ 10,228 2.61 % $ 363,259 $ 8,903 2.45 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 14,930 728 4.88 20,489 731 3.57 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 565,935 19,321 3.41 565,513 18,842 3.33 Commercial mortgages 1,857,014 72,061 3.88 1,976,712 74,693 3.78 Commercial 1,498,077 71,071 4.74 1,087,600 50,854 4.68 Commercial construction 1,881 132 7.02 — — — Installment 54,555 2,246 4.12 71,643 2,603 3.63 Home equity 60,036 2,981 4.97 61,828 2,786 4.51 Other 391 42 10.74 451 45 9.98 Total loans 4,037,889 167,854 4.16 3,763,747 149,823 3.98 Federal funds sold 102 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 223,629 4,457 1.99 103,059 1,806 1.75 Total interest-earning assets 4,668,216 183,267 3.93 % 4,250,655 161,263 3.79 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,477 5,346 Allowance for loan and lease losses (40,328 ) (37,904 ) Premises and equipment 21,176 28,477 Other assets 142,156 103,761 Total noninterest-earning assets 128,481 99,680 Total assets $ 4,796,697 $ 4,350,335 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,342,901 $ 15,789 1.18 % $ 1,143,640 $ 9,543 0.83 % Money markets 1,189,880 16,434 1.38 1,056,368 11,322 1.07 Savings 113,312 63 0.06 119,699 66 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail and listing service 631,999 14,210 2.25 554,903 9,938 1.79 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,278,092 46,496 1.42 2,874,610 30,869 1.07 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 3,457 1.92 180,000 3,135 1.74 Certificates of deposit – brokered 42,460 1,225 2.89 64,009 1,608 2.51 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,500,552 51,178 1.46 3,118,619 35,612 1.14 Borrowings 136,992 3,941 2.88 154,765 3,606 2.33 Capital lease obligation 7,956 382 4.80 8,698 418 4.81 Subordinated debt 83,300 4,895 5.88 83,104 4,887 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,728,800 60,396 1.62 % 3,365,186 44,523 1.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 505,486 516,718 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,601 32,541 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 579,087 549,259 Shareholders' equity 488,810 435,890 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,796,697 $ 4,350,335 Net interest income $ 122,871 $ 116,740 Net interest spread 2.31 % 2.47 % Net interest margin (D) 2.63 % 2.75 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Shareholders' equity $ 503,652 $ 495,350 $ 493,888 $ 481,472 $ 469,013 Less: Intangible assets, net 40,588 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 Tangible equity 463,064 454,239 461,947 449,302 436,614 Period end shares outstanding 18,926,810 18,999,241 19,456,312 19,445,363 19,337,662 Tangible book value per share $ 24.47 $ 23.91 $ 23.74 $ 23.11 $ 22.58 Book value per share 26.61 26.07 25.38 24.76 24.25 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 5,182,879 $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 Less: Intangible assets, net 40,588 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 Tangible assets 5,142,291 4,884,298 4,839,293 4,630,136 4,585,459 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.01 % 9.30 % 9.55 % 9.70 % 9.52 % Equity to assets 9.72 % 10.06 % 10.14 % 10.33 % 10.16 %





Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 30,914 $ 30,085 $ 29,268 $ 30,007 $ 29,385 Total other income 15,525 14,416 13,026 11,729 11,255 Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 4 6 — — 4,392 Less: Income from life insurance proceeds — — — — (3,000 ) Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net 45 (34 ) (69 ) (59 ) (46 ) Total recurring revenue 46,488 44,473 42,225 41,677 41,986 Operating expenses 26,701 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 Less: ORE provision — — — — — Total operating expense 26,701 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 Efficiency ratio 57.44 % 59.04 % 61.98 % 61.70 % 60.79 %





For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 120,274 $ 115,163 Total other income 54,696 44,193 Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net (117 ) 393 Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 10 4,392 Less: Income from life insurance proceeds — (3,000 ) Total recurring revenue 174,863 161,141 Operating expenses 104,848 98,086 Less: ORE provision — 232 Total operating expense 104,848 97,854 Efficiency ratio 59.96 % 60.73 %



