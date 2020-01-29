Market Overview

Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2019 Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 29, 2020 7:00am   Comments
HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company")  released the Federal income tax treatment of 2019 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204).  The final classifications of the distributions for 2019, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:  

Ex-Dividend Date Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Total Capital
Gain
Distribution		 Unrecaptured
Sec 1250 Gain(1)		 Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)		 Section 199A
Dividends (2)		  
12/31/19 1/2/19 1/11/19  $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
2/1/19 2/4/19 2/14/09 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
3/1/19 3/4/19 3/14/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
4/3/19 4/4/19 4/10/09 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
5/1/19 5/2/19 5/10/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
6/3/19 6/4/09 6/13/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
7/1/19 7/2/09 7/12/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
8/1/19 8/2/19 8/13/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
8/30/19 9/3/19 9/13/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
10/1/19 10/2/19 10/10/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
11/1/19 11/4/19 11/14/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
12/2/19 12/3/19 12/12/19 $ 0.095000 $ 0.027133   $ 0.049425   $ 0.016329   $ 0.018442   $ 0.027133    
    2019 Total $ 1.140000 $ 0.325594   $ 0.593100   $ 0.195946   $ 0.221306   $ 0.325594    

(1) Represents additional characterization of, and is included in, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

(2) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions.  For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Kevin Reed
Director of Investor Relations
(713) 435-2219
kreed@whitestonereit.com

Primary Logo

