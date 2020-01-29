cdsPRINT Express Acquires Kwik Kopy in Taylor Mill, KY

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Percy, owner of Corporate Document Solutions, Inc., dba cdsPRINT ( https://www.cdsPRINT.com ), provider of B2B and corporate print services, announced today that she's expanded her reach into the Northern Kentucky print market with the acquisition of Kwik Kopy Business Center in Taylor Mill. The acquisition by cdsPRINT Express of Taylor Mill, LLC was formalized early last month.



This is the second acquisition Percy has made in less than eight months. She acquired Alliance Printing & Mailing Services ( https://www.AlliancePrinting.net ), of Middletown, OH in mid-April of this year.

The company's new name, cdsPRINT Express ( https://www.cdsPRINTexpress.com ), is a condensed business model of Percy's current company of 27 years, cdsPRINT.

The long-term staff at cdsPRINT Express of Taylor Mill serves the print needs of both retail clients, as well as business clients. Besides 4-color printing, their services run the gamut from graphic design to graphics displays, t-shirts to banners, and office supplies to wedding invitations. They are a busy hub for FedEx and UPS mail drop off and pick up.

Percy believes that the business models of the two companies will complement the needs of one another. cdsPRINT will assist in providing cdsPRINT Express business customers with high-level print services. These include high volume, complex business services such as 5 color offset, design, fulfillment, expanded bindery services, in-house mailing and client web2print storefronts. The average two-day turn, on the other hand, of cdsPRINT Express will assist with small, quick-turn jobs needed by cdsPRINT customers. Additionally, they provide a variety of print products and services that are unique to this location.

Percy adds: "The cdsPRINT and cdsPRINT Express models, together, serve all range of clients from short-run, walk-in quick-print services, all the way to high-volume digital and offset printing for business and corporate clients."

Mark Kiser, of Kiser Business Services, owned and managed the former Kwik Kopy store. Mary remarked that Mark built a tremendous business model, serving the tightknit community of Taylor Mill and surrounding Northern Kentucky communities for many years.

Mark said: "I'm excited about this transition. cdsPRINT is a good organization with numerous awards recognizing their capabilities. They have consistently demonstrated a high level of quality commitment and excellent customer service. Our existing clients should feel comfortable that their needs will be taken care of, just as they have been for over 17 years. They should be in really good hands."

"Being able to serve new clients in Northern Kentucky will help this location bring additional revenue to the community and assist in both job retention and future job growth," Percy said. "All employees will stay on at cdsPRINT Express. We're thrilled to add this successful business to our growing portfolio."

Percy hopes to continue her expansion over the next ten years, growing organically as well as acquiring other print and related businesses.

cdsPRINT Express of Taylor Mill is located at:

5040 Old Taylor Mill Road

Taylor Mill, Kentucky 41015

Operating information:

Hours: 9a-6p, M-F

Phone: (859) 431-8811

Fax: (859) 431-6001

Web: www.cdsPRINTexpress.com (formerly www.nkykopy.com )

Email: TaylorMill@cdsPRINTexpress.com (formerly kkbc_112@kwikkopy.com)

About cdsPRINT:

Since 1992, Corporate Document Solutions ( cdsPRINT ), has specialized in handling complex print and fulfillment projects for corporate and business clients primarily headquartered in the region. The company embodies a signature, customer-centric approach when working with its clients to understand their pain points and inefficiencies while providing valuable print solutions. cdsPRINT is a 100% woman-owned printing company and is certified by WBENC. In addition, they are primarily woman-managed, which is unusual in a traditionally male-dominated industry.