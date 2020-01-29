Market Overview

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
January 28, 2020 11:30pm   Comments
Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $1.2 million, down $1.2 million from $2.4 million for fourth quarter of 2018
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.27, down $0.24 from $0.51 for fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net interest margin of 3.76%, down 30 basis points from 4.06% for fourth quarter of 2018
  • Non-interest expense of $7.3 million, up $1.0 million from $6.3 million for fourth quarter of 2018
  • Gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, up $0.6 million from $0.5 million for fourth quarter of 2018

Annual Highlights

  • Net income of $7.8 million, down $0.4 million from $8.2 million for 2018
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.68, down $0.03 from $1.71 for 2018
  • Net interest margin of 4.04%, up 1 basis point from 4.03% for 2018
  • Non-interest expense of $27.1 million, up $1.7 million from $25.4 million for 2018
  • Gain on sale of loans of $2.9 million, up $0.8 million from $2.1 million for 2018
             
Net Income Summary   Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)     2019   2018     2019 2018  
Net income $ 1,236 2,352   $ 7,793 8,236  
Diluted earnings per share   0.27 0.51     1.68 1.71  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.64 % 1.29 %   1.05 % 1.14 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   5.29 % 11.24 %   8.74 % 9.88 %
Book value per share $ 19.13 17.19   $ 19.13 17.19  
                 

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (NASDAQ:HMNF), the $778 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to net income of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.27, a decrease of $0.24 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The decrease in net income between the periods was because of a $1.0 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs, a $0.2 million decrease in net interest income due to an increase in the average rates paid on deposits, and a $0.4 million increase in the loan loss provision.  These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in the gain on sales of loans between the periods.   

President's Statement
"Maintaining net interest margin in the current rate environment continues to be a challenge for not only our bank but the financial industry as a whole," said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. "Despite the margin challenges, we are pleased to report the increase in our mortgage loan origination activity and the related gain on sale of loans that we experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019.  We continue to focus our efforts on improving the financial performance of our core banking operations while maintaining the credit quality of our loan portfolio."

Fourth Quarter Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2.8%, from $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Interest income was $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.82%, from $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Interest income increased primarily because of the $35.4 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 18 basis points from 4.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.2 million, or 40.6%, from $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 13 basis points from 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the lag in the market's response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.76%, a decrease of 30 basis points, compared to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest expense as a result of the lag in the markets response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019 coupled with a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.       

A summary of the Company's net interest margin for the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

       
    For the three month period ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                            
  Securities available for sale $ 91,940   449   1.94 % $ 79,204   345   1.72 %
  Loans held for sale   4,567   43   3.76     1,840   27   5.70  
  Mortgage loans, net   120,117   1,248   4.12     116,341   1,212   4.13  
  Commercial loans, net   394,667   5,003   5.03     397,617   5,130   5.12  
  Consumer loans, net   70,302   896   5.06     73,665   941   5.07  
  Other   51,838   222   1.70     29,393   142   1.92  
Total interest-earning assets $ 733,431   7,861   4.25   $ 698,060   7,797   4.43  
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
  Checking accounts $ 98,280   30   0.12   $ 84,620   21   0.10  
  Savings accounts   79,550   15   0.07     76,309   15   0.08  
  Money market accounts   186,557   294   0.63     202,325   255   0.50  
  Certificates   126,479   575   1.80     113,740   359   1.25  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 490,866           $ 476,994          
  Non-interest checking   174,100             157,838          
  Other non-interest bearing deposits   2,137             1,435          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
  bearing deposits		  

$		 667,103   914   0.54    

$		 636,267   650   0.41  
Net interest income       6,947             7,147      
Net interest rate spread           3.71 %           4.02 %
Net interest margin           3.76 %           4.06 %
                             

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from the ($0.2) million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of an increase in the risk rating downgrades on certain commercial real estate loans between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $2.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 29.3%, from $2.1 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans increased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily related to a single commercial loan in the trucking industry that was classified as a non-accrual loan during the fourth quarter of 2019.  

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

         
         
(Dollars in thousands)    2019     2018  
Balance at September 30, $ 8,195   $ 8,832  
Provision   236     (167 )
Charge offs:        
  Consumer   (14 )   (85 )
  Commercial business   (10 )   0  
Recoveries   157     106  
Balance at December 31, $ 8,564   $ 8,686  
         
Allocated to:        
General allowance $ 7,839   $ 7,892  
Specific allowance   725     794  
  $ 8,564   $ 8,686  
         
         

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank's portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2018.

                   
    December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)    2019     2019     2018  
Non‑Performing Loans:                  
  Single family $ 617   $ 574   $ 730  
  Commercial real estate   184     293     1,311  
  Consumer   659     513     489  
  Commercial   621     99     148  
  Total   2,081     1,479     2,678  
                   
Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets:                  
  Single family   166     166     0  
  Commercial real estate   414     414     414  
Total non‑performing assets $ 2,661   $ 2,059   $ 3,092  
Total as a percentage of total assets   0.34 %   0.27 %   0.43 %
Total non‑performing loans $ 2,081   $ 1,479   $ 2,678  
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net   0.35 %   0.25 %   0.46 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   411.45 %   554.16 %   324.27 %
                   
Delinquency Data:                  
Delinquencies (1)                  
  30+ days $ 1,167   $ 2,541   $ 1,453  
  90+ days    0     0     0  
Delinquencies as a percentage of                  
 loan portfolio (1)                  
  30+ days   0.34 %   0.42 %   0.24 %
  90+ days   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
                   
(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.                  
                   

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 29.1%, from $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Gain on sales of loans increased $0.6 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales.  Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due to an increase in the gains realized on equity investments between the periods.  Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the single family loans being serviced.  These increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in fees and service charges due primarily to a decrease in late charges and overdraft fees.

Non-interest expense was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.0 million, or 16.4%, from $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million primarily because of annual salary increases, the opening of a new branch location, and an increase in the compensation and incentives paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods.  Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim.  Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses because of an increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods and an increase in advertising expenses.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and non-capitalized repair and maintenance costs.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, the same as for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Income tax expense remained the same despite the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods because of an increase in the effective tax rate.  The effective tax rate increased primarily because of a change in the tax deductibility of certain expenses between the periods.       
                       
Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.64%, compared to 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 5.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 11.24% for the same period of 2018.  Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $19.13, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2018.

Annual Results
Net Income
Net income was $7.8 million for 2019, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 5.4%, compared to net income of $8.2 million for 2018.  Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.68, a decrease of $0.03 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.71 for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in net income between the periods was because of a $1.7 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs and a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense.  These decreases in net income were partially offset by $0.8 million increase in the gain on sales of loans, a $0.6 million decrease in the loan loss provision, and a $0.4 million increase in net interest income due to an increase in the average interest earning assets between the periods.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $28.6 million for 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.4%, from $28.1 million for the same period of 2018.  Interest income was $31.9 million for 2019, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.0%, from $30.4 million for the same period of 2018.  Interest income increased primarily because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.51% for 2019, an increase of 16 basis points from 4.35% for 2018. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in the average prime rate between the periods. 

Interest expense was $3.3 million for 2019, an increase of $1.1 million, or 49.5%, compared to $2.2 million in 2018.  The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.52% for 2019, an increase of 17 basis points from 0.35% for 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the lag in the timing of the market's response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019 and an increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for 2019 was 4.04%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to 4.03% for 2018.  The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income as a result of the increase in the average yield earned on the interest-earning assets between the periods.     

A summary of the Company's net interest margin for 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

       
    For the twelve month period ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                            
Securities available for sale $ 82,383   1,500   1.82 % $ 79,377   1,335   1.68 %
  Loans held for sale   2,959   125   4.22     1,765   89   5.04  
  Mortgage loans, net   116,411   4,992   4.29     113,283   4,624   4.08  
  Commercial loans, net   400,503   20,969   5.24     400,783   20,206   5.04  
  Consumer loans, net   72,607   3,701   5.10     72,598   3,616   4.98  
  Other   31,679   603   1.90     30,567   511   1.67  
Total interest-earning assets $ 706,542   31,890   4.51   $ 698,373   30,381   4.35  
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
  Checking accounts $ 96,387   103   0.11   $ 86,750   62   0.07  
  Savings accounts   79,587   63   0.08     77,630   61   0.08  
  Money market accounts   177,587   1,171   0.66     199,202   865   0.43  
  Certificates   121,914   1,995   1.64     114,243   1,243   1.09  
  Advances and other borrowings   287   7   2.54     140   2   1.71  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 475,762           $ 477,965          
   Non-interest checking   163,420             156,482          
   Other non-interest bearing deposits   2,057             1,534          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
  bearing deposits		  

$		 641,239   3,339   0.52    

$		 635,981   2,233   0.35  
Net interest income       28,551             28,148      
Net interest rate spread           3.99 %           4.00 %
Net interest margin           4.04 %           4.03 %
                             
                             

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was ($1.2) million for 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the ($0.6) million provision for loan losses for 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of the increase in net recoveries received during 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.  The net recoveries, combined with the changes in the credit reserve amounts required on the existing portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall provision for loan losses between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $2.7 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 13.9%, from $3.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Non-performing loans decreased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship in the manufacturing industry that was reclassified as an accruing loan and a $0.6 million loan in the trucking industry that was reclassified as non-accruing during the year. 

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

         
         
(in thousands)    2019     2018  
Balance beginning of period $ 8,686   $ 9,311  
Provision   (1,216 )   (649 )
Charge offs:        
  Commercial   (880 )   (270 )
  Consumer   (107 )   (226 )
  Single family   (1 )   (24 )
Recoveries   2,082     544  
Balance at December 31, $ 8,564   $ 8,686  
         
         

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.8 million, or 9.6%, from $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Gain on sales of loans increased $0.8 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales.  Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the gains recognized on equity securities between the periods.  Loan servicing fees increased slightly due to an increase in single family loan servicing fees earned between the periods.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in fees and service charges due to a decrease in commitment fees and late charges earned on loans between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $27.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6.8%, from $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.   Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.9 million primarily because of annual salary increases, the opening of a new branch location, and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.4 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim. Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million due to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses because of the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods.  Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Income tax expense increased between the periods because of an increase in the effective tax rate.  The effective tax rate increased primarily because of a change in the tax deductibility of certain expenses between the periods.       

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for 2019 was 1.05%, compared to 1.14% for 2018.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.74% for 2019, compared to 9.88% for 2018.  Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $19.13, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2018. 

Annual Meeting
HMN announced that its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held at the Rochester Golf and Country Club in Rochester, Minnesota on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "intend," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "seek," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "trend," "target," and "goal" or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to growing our core deposit relationships and loan balances, enhancing the financial performance of our core banking operations, maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins, reducing non-performing assets, and generating improved financial results (including profitability); the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company's liquidity and capital requirements; our expectations for core capital and our strategies and potential strategies for maintenance thereof; improvements in loan production; changes in the size of the Bank's loan portfolio; the amount of the Bank's non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest-earning assets; the amount of yield enhancements relating to non-accruing and purchased loans; the amount and composition of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends by HMN; the future outlook for the Company; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized;  the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank's status as "well-capitalized") and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject, specifically, and possible responses of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Bank, and the Company to any failure to comply with any such regulatory standard, directive or requirement.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB); technological, computer-related or operational difficulties; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company's access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company's assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company's most recent filings on Forms 10-K  and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

 (Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

 
 
 
HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2019     2018  
    (unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,399     20,709  
Securities available for sale:        
 Mortgage-backed and related securities        
 (amortized cost $54,777 and $8,159)   54,851     8,023  
 Other marketable securities        
 (amortized cost $52,751 and $73,222)   52,741     71,836  
    107,592     79,859  
         
Equity securities   167     121  
Loans held for sale   3,606     3,444  
Loans receivable, net   596,392     586,688  
Accrued interest receivable   2,251     2,356  
Real estate, net   580     414  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   854     867  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   2,172     1,855  
Premises and equipment, net    10,515     9,635  
Goodwill    802     802  
Core deposit intangible   156     255  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   6,451     2,668  
Deferred tax asset, net   1,702     2,642  
 Total assets $ 777,639     712,315  
         
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Deposits $ 673,870     623,352  
Accrued interest payable   420     346  
Customer escrows   2,413     1,448  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,288     4,022  
 Total liabilities   684,991     629,168  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity:        
 Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value)        
 authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0   0     0  
 Common stock ($.01 par value):        
 authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662   91     91  
Additional paid-in capital   40,365     40,090  
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions   107,547     99,754  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   46     (1,096 )
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares   (1,643 )   (1,836 )
Treasury stock, at cost 4,284,840 and 4,292,838 shares   (53,758 )   (53,856 )
 Total stockholders' equity   92,648     83,147  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 777,639     712,315  
         
         





HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
 
    Three Months Ended 
     Year Ended 
    December 31,        December 31,
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019    2018   2019    2018
     (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Interest income:                
 Loans receivable $ 7,190   7,310     29,787     28,535  
 Securities available for sale:                
 Mortgage-backed and related   197   49     343     197  
 Other marketable   252   296     1,157     1,138  
 Other   222   142     603     511  
 Total interest income   7,861   7,797     31,890     30,381  
                 
Interest expense:                
 Deposits   914   650     3,332     2,231  
 Advances and other borrowings   0   0     7     2  
 Total interest expense   914   650     3,339     2,233  
 Net interest income   6,947   7,147     28,551     28,148  
Provision for loan losses   236   (167 )   (1,216 )   (649 )
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,711   7,314     29,767     28,797  
                 
Non-interest income:                
 Fees and service charges   795   909     3,100     3,330  
 Loan servicing fees   321   314     1,278     1,255  
 Gain on sales of loans   1,106   483     2,941     2,095  
 Other   294   242     1,136     1,034  
 Total non-interest income   2,516   1,948     8,455     7,714  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
 Compensation and benefits   4,163   3,652     15,659     14,728  
 Occupancy and equipment   1,158   1,062     4,442     4,304  
 Data processing   338   331     1,263     1,270  
 Professional services   492   264     1,573     1,137  
 Other   1,193   997     4,168     3,948  
 Total non-interest expense   7,344   6,306     27,105     25,387  
 Income before income tax expense   1,883   2,956     11,117     11,124  
Income tax expense    647   604     3,324     2,888  
 Net income    1,236   2,352     7,793     8,236  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   67   601     1,142     (69 )
Comprehensive income available to common 
  shareholders		 $  

1,303		    

2,953		      

8,935		      

8,167		  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.27   0.51     1.69     1.89  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27   0.51     1.68     1.71  
                 
                 



HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
                 
   Three Months Ended Year Ended
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:    December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2019    2018   2019    2018  
I. OPERATING DATA:                  
 Interest income $ 7,861   7,797   31,890   30,381  
 Interest expense   914   650   3,339   2,233  
 Net interest income   6,947   7,147   28,551   28,148  
                   
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:                  
 Assets (1)   768,860   723,988   738,908   723,514  
 Loans receivable, net   585,086   587,623   589,520   586,664  
 Mortgage-backed and related securities (1)   91,940   79,204   82,383   79,377  
 Interest-earning assets (1)   733,431   698,060   706,542   698,373  
 Interest-bearing liabilities   667,103   636,267   641,239   635,981  
 Equity (1)   92,631   83,005   89,122   83,331  
                   
III.  PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)                  
   Return on average assets (annualized)   0.64 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 1.14 %
 Interest rate spread information:                  
 Average during period   3.71   4.02   3.99   4.00  
 End of period   3.66   4.02   3.66   4.02  
 Net interest margin   3.76   4.06   4.04   4.03  
 Ratio of operating expense to average                  
 total assets (annualized)   3.79   3.46   3.67   3.51  
 Return on average common equity (annualized)   5.29   11.24   8.74   9.88  
 Efficiency   77.61   69.34   73.25   70.79  
  December 31, December 31,         
  2019 2018         
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:              
 Number of full time equivalent employees     181     182          
                 
V. ASSET QUALITY:                
 Total non-performing assets $ 2,661   3,092          
 Non-performing assets to total assets   0.34 % 0.43 %        
 Non-performing loans to total loans                
  receivable, net   0.35 % 0.46 %        
 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,564   8,686          
 Allowance for loan losses to total assets   1.10 % 1.22 %        
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans
  receivable, net		   1.44  

%		 1.48  

%		        
 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   411.45 % 324.27 %        
                 
VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE:                
 Book value per common share $ 19.13   17.19          
  Year Ended Year Ended         
  Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018         
VII.  CAPITAL RATIOS:                
 Stockholders' equity to total assets, at end of period   11.91 % 11.67 %        
 Average stockholders' equity to average assets (1)    12.06   11.52          
 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                
 average interest-bearing liabilities (1)   110.18   109.81          
  Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:                
  Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.21   13.26          
  Tier 1 capital leverage ratio   10.89   11.00          
  Tier 1 capital ratio   13.21   13.26          
  Risk-based capital   14.46   14.52          
                 
                 
(1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.      


CONTACT: 
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169

Primary Logo

