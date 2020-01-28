Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Period and Financial Year Ended October 31, 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI, OTC:CURN), is pleased to announce its financial results and present management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period and year ended October 31, 2019 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Company stated, "2019 was an eventful year for CXI. We succeeded in growing our core foreign currency banknote business in both Canada and the U.S., continued to diversify our revenue base by expanding our capability to offer global foreign currency payments, and acquired a banknote company based in Longview, Texas. We continued to face challenges in our retail business and expense growth for most of the year exceeded revenue growth, but by the final quarter we generated growth in net operating income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. CXI is very well positioned in the market and our strong capital base gives us the ability to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in 2020."

Corporate and Operational Highlights for 2019:

Banknote business segment: the wholesale banknote business continued to perform strongly, achieving 12% year-over-year growth. The Company continued to expand its customer base within new market segments in both Canada and the U.S. However, retail revenues declined 5% year-over-year.



Foreign Currency International Payments segment: the Company continued to diversify its revenue base with payments revenues growing 56% year-over year, increasing from 4.3% to 6.3% of revenue.



Total transaction volume in payments and banknotes increased by 8%, driven largely by new, larger clients being onboarded.



On September 6 th , the Company acquired eZforex.com, a successful money service business located in Longview, Texas. It was a longtime client of the Company with a client base consisting primarily of financial institutions similar to those of the Company, facilitating an efficient integration. The acquisition contributed positively to EBITDA in the fourth quarter.



The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with complementary available Lines of Credit, providing ample flexibility and nimbleness to fund organic growth and to consider and capitalize upon accretive M&A opportunities in 2020.





Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended October 31, 2019 compared to the Three-month Period Ended October 31, 2018:

During the three-month period ended October 31, 2019, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 8% to 351,000 transactions from 320,000 for the three-month period ended October 31, 2018;



Revenues increased 12% or $1.2 million to $11.5 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019;



Net operating income increased to $1.9 million from $1.7 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019; and



Net income decreased to $.8 million from $1 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019.



Financial Highlights for the financial Year Ended October 31, 2019 compared to the Year Ended October 31, 2018:

During the financial year ended October 31, 2019, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 8% to 1,210,000 transactions from 1,118,000 for the year ended October 31, 2018. Since October 31, 2018, the Company has added 318 new customer relationships comprising 1,759 locations, of which 318 relationships representing 1,688 transacting locations were added in the United States and 30 relationships representing 71 locations were added in Canada;



Revenues increased 7% or $2.7 million to $41.8 million for the year ended October 31, 2019;



Net operating income decreased to $6.2 million from $8.1 million for the year ended October 31, 2019;



Net income decreased to $2.9 million from $4.2 million for the year ended October 31, 2019; and



Seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada.

Selected Financial Data



Three-months

ending Revenue Net operating

income Net income

(loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings

(loss) per

share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 10/31/2019 11,469,079 1,863,442 769,393 82,729,714 66,329,035 0.13 7/31/2019 12,402,484 2,935,899 1,820,768 81,719,233 65,447,949 0.28 4/30/2019 9,460,809 1,081,292 507,370 82,267,884 63,022,825 0.08 1/31/2019 8,451,671 271,410 (172,811) 82,045,951 62,678,990 (0.03) 10/31/2018 10,270,234 1,724,576 995,967 73,267,274 62,721,937 0.17 7/31/2018 11,537,280 3,533,642 2,407,522 86,860,274 61,629,104 0.37 4/30/2018 8,887,772 1,115,289 507,606 84,714,970 57,789,679 0.08 1/31/2018 8,402,855 1,764,296 316,148 79,794,495 57,809,076 0.05



About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers' cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com ("CEIFX"), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

