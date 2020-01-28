Enterprise LED Lighting and Controls Provider Orion to Host Q3 Investor Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 6th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, including controls and integrated IoT capabilities, today announced that it will host a conference call to review its fiscal 2020 third quarter results and business trends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Bill Hull will host the investor call. Orion plans to release its results premarket the same morning.



Webcast/Call Detail: Date/Time: Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 Webcast & Replay URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k366uoay Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID# 6490987 (available shortly after the call through February 13, 2020)

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance business performance and efficiency. Orion designs, manufactures, markets and manages the installation and maintenance of LED solid-state lighting systems, along with integrated smart controls. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts: Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR (312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800 oesx@catalyst-ir.com



