IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

Globe Newswire  
January 28, 2020 4:49pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES") (NASDAQ:IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2020 first quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. 

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that provide electrical contracting and other infrastructure services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our approximately 5,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500

