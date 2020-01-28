TempWorks Software® Welcomes Nate Ober as Chief Technology Officer

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TempWorks Software, a premier staffing software provider for more than 20 years, is pleased to welcome Nate Ober as Chief Technology Officer. Formerly the CTO of an educational testing software company, Ober brings more than two decades of experience in development, architecture, and technology management to TempWorks Software.



"We are excited to welcome Ober to the team and look forward to leveraging his talents for leadership and managing technology to ensure scalability with rapid company growth," says David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks Software. "As TempWorks continues to work towards significant growth goals to keep up with the shifting technology needs of our clients, I am confident he will bring yet another level of strategic expertise to the TempWorks team."

Throughout his professional history, Ober has focused on coaching business leaders in managing rapid technology growth and maximizing individual team members' talents and skill sets. His experience also includes streamlining processes for development operations and implementing Scrum Agile practices.

"As technology evolves at a rapid pace, it's imperative that software companies have the strategic vision for developing products that can combat market challenges," says Nate Ober, Chief Technology Officer of TempWorks Software. "I'm excited to help TempWorks deliver these tools and enhance the client experience as the landscape of staffing and technology continually shifts."

About TempWorks Software

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, independently owned TempWorks Software has been a leading provider of staffing software solutions for more than 20 years. With an emphasis on exemplary client service, TempWorks consistently delivers innovative and cutting-edge technology to hundreds of temporary staffing agencies across the nation.

