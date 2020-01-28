Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (OTC: TCNNF ) securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Trulieve investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

On December 17, 2019, Grizzly Research published a report alleging that most of the Company's cultivation space comes from "hoop houses that produce low quality output," that there were extensive ties between Trulieve and ongoing FBI investigations into corruption, that the Company's initial license approval "stinks of corruption," and that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, Trulieve's share price fell $1.51, or more than 12%, to close at $10.40 per share on December 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) that Trulieve's reported gross profit was inflated; (3) that Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers' husband; and (4) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Trulieve securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 28, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

