Posifa Technologies to Exhibit Cost-Effective MEMS Sensor Solutions at AHR Expo 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced its technology lineup for AHR Expo 2020, taking place Feb. 3-5 in Orlando, Florida. At booth 188 in the West Hall, the company will highlight cost-effective MEMS sensor solutions that are connecting HVAC tools and systems in new ways, including PVC3000 series MEMS micro-Pirani vacuum sensors and PAV3000 series surface mountable (SMD) air velocity sensors.



Built on the proven performance of Posifa's leading Pirani devices, next-generation PVC3000 series MEMS thermopile vacuum sensors deliver a wider effective range from 1 millitorr (0.13 Pa) to 1 atm (760 torr, or 101 kPa) to eliminate the need for additional sensing technology and to lower overall solution costs. For increased reliability, Posifa has also redesigned the microstructure of its sensors to make them more robust and more resistant to pressure shock and the effects of cleaning. The company has migrated to a CMOS production platform, resulting in improved repeatability, uniformity, and scalability.

PAV3000 series air velocity sensors feature digital I2C output and a surface-mount footprint for thermal management and filter monitoring in even the most space-constrained locations. Unlike thermistor-based solutions, PAV3000 series devices have a MEMS sensor core that is minimally affected by ambient temperature changes and which provides instant real-time feedback on proper air flow at critical locations. The sensors feature Posifa's third-generation thermal flow die for excellent repeatability and accuracy. The sensor die's solid-state thermal isolation structure eliminates the need for a surface cavity or the fragile membrane used in competing technologies, making the sensor resistant to clogging and pressure shock.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company's products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

Links to product photos:

www.redpinesgroup.com/Posifa/PosifaTech-PAV3000.jpg (PAV3000)

www.redpinesgroup.com/Posifa/PosifaTech-PVC3000.png (PVC3000)