Offshore Wind Power Market worth 94 GW at 19.2% CAGR; MHI Vestas Named Preferred Wind Turbine Supplier for the Baltic Eagle Project in Germany: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore wind power market size, on the basis of installed capacity, is projected to reach 94 GW by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. Growing share of wind power in renewable energy capacity will be the central growth driver for this market in the coming few decades. According to a report by the London-based BP oil and gas multinational, consumption of renewables in 2018 rose by 14% from 2017 levels and 9% of the world's electricity needs were met by renewables in the same year. Wind energy accounted for 4.8% among renewables, with China leading the world with an installed capacity of 185 GW, reports BP. Further, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) projects that offshore wind could contribute to 17% of the total global wind energy installations by 2050. The IRENA believes that scaling up offshore wind installations should continue at the historical annual rate of around 12%. These numbers will drive the offshore wind power market trends in the forthcoming decade.

According to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled " Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026", based on installed capacity, the size of the market was at 23 GW in 2018. The other highlights of the report include:

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook and trends;

Comprehensive analysis of the developments taking place regionally;

In-depth research into the competitive landscape through study of company profiles and industry developments; and

Meticulous evaluation of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market.

Limitations Posed by Offshore Structures May Inhibit Growth

While offshore wind energy capacity is rising at a steadfast pace worldwide, these structures are not without their fair share of disadvantages. For instance, offshore wind farms can seriously damage marine ecosystems, though the full extent of the harm they can cause has not been comprehensively assessed. These structures are immensely difficult to build in waters running deeper than 200 feet. Thus, these installations would escalate labor and maintenance costs for the operator. Further, open seas are volatile and intense hurricanes, waves, or storms can severely damage the wind farms. In addition to these factors, laying of undersea cables to transmit electricity can prove to be extremely expensive.

However, a cost-benefit analysis shows that despite the discouraging initial costs, the rate of return on investment will be high as the world is steadily shifting to renewables to meet its energy needs.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Largest Growth Potential in the Market; Europe to Experience Stable Rise

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the offshore wind power market share during the forecast period owing to the fact that China and India are fast-emerging as major renewable energy hubs of the world. IRENA predicts that Asia will dominate offshore wind installations by 2030 with an installed capacity exceeding 100 GW led by China and India. Besides these two countries, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam are anticipated to offer lucrative growth prospects in this market. In Europe, UK, Germany, Spain, and France are leading the offshore wind power market revenue, while North America is making significant strides in this market.

Exciting Collaborations to Spruce up Market Competition

The offshore wind power market forecast says that key players are actively entering into strategic partnerships to broaden their business horizons. These collaborations are also helping companies to expand their global presence in this market.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Vattenfall, the Sweden-based energy conglomerate, secured the tender for the second phase of the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 3 & 4 offshore wind farm to be installed in Netherlands. Post completion, the HKZ will become the world's first non-subsidized offshore wind farm. The project is expected to end in 2023.

March 2019: Royal Dutch Shell partnered with Van Oord and Eneco to construct two wind farms in Dutch territorial waters in the North Sea. The total capacity of the wind farm will be 750 MW and will be contracted through a zero-subsidy tender.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Offshore Wind Energy Market Report:

Hitachi Ltd.

Envision Energy

Nordex SE

General Electric

Adwen

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Suzlon Energy Limited

Goldwind

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

ABB Ltd.

Senvion S.A.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

