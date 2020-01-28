Ingredion to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 11

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, will release its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2019, before the market opens on Feb. 11, 2020.



Jim Zallie , president and chief executive officer, and James Gray , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/ in the "Events and Presentations" section, under "News and Events." Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

The Company also announced that it will present at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 18 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602



