Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the 2020 Janney West Coast CEO Forum

Globe Newswire  
January 28, 2020 8:00am   Comments
COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced that Brad R. Dinsmore, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Curt Christianssen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2020 Janney West Coast CEO Forum being held in Phoenix on January 29-30, 2020. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. 

A copy of the investor presentation to be used during the meetings will be made available on the Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and has seven locations in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated treasury management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

Contact:
Curt Christianssen
Chief Financial Officer
714-438-2500

