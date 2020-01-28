Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Deposits Increase by 25% and Loans Grow 22%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.

Q4-2019 Highlights

Total deposits increased by $606 million, or 25%, to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018.



New stores opened since the beginning of the "Power of Red is Back" expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $30 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $22 million per store.



Expansion into New York City continued with the opening of our second store located on the corner of 51st Street and 3rd Avenue during the fourth quarter.



Total loans grew $312 million, or 22%, to $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018.



Profitability declined to a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share during the fourth quarter of 2018.

"The Power of Red is Back" expansion campaign continues to produce impressive results from a balance sheet perspective. During 2019 total assets grew by $588 million or 21% driven by the success of our customer centric banking philosophy of turning customers into FANS. Deposit balances increased by 25% as our network of stores continues to drive new customer relationships. Loan production was also significant as outstanding balances increased by 22%.

Earnings during 2019 were negatively impacted by compression of our net interest margin caused by a flat and, at times, an inverted yield curve. The shape of the yield curve is driving lower yields on interest earning assets and higher rates on interest bearing liabilities. In the midst of this challenging interest rate environment we have also incurred costs required to expand into New York City. In addition to new hires, training, advertising, and occupancy expenses for the opening of our first two stores in New York this year, we have also established a management and lending team for this new market.

As we enter the new year a number of cost control measures have been implemented to offset the challenges faced in growing revenue as a result of compression in the net interest margin. These measures will begin to take effect during the first quarter of 2020.

We are pleased to announce the recent addition of Jack Allison to the Republic Bank management team. Jack will serve as the Company's Chief Technology Information Officer. He has more than 30 years of technology experience in the financial services industry including time as the Head of the Commerce Bank Technology Group from 1991 – 2010. The addition of Jack demonstrates the commitment to enhance the total Republic Bank experience not only through the store network, but the on-line and mobile options as well.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

"The fourth quarter caps off another tremendous year in balance sheet growth for "The Power of Red is Back" expansion campaign. Since the launch of our first glass prototype store six years ago deposits have grown at an average rate of 23% each year as a result of our denovo expansion strategy. Loan growth has also been strong as balances grew in excess of 20% for the third consecutive year. However, profitability continues to be hampered due to compression in our net interest margin. We are taking the steps necessary to reduce expenses and improve earnings in this challenging interest rate environment."

Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp added:

"During the fourth quarter we continued our expansion into New York City with the opening of our second store on the corner of 51st Street and 3rd Avenue. And in early January we celebrated the grand opening of another prototype store in Northfield, NJ. At a time when most banks are closing branches and retreating from the communities they serve, Republic Bank continues in its relentless pursuit to deliver an unmatched banking experience across every delivery channel."

A summary of the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 can be found in the following tables:

($ in millions, except per share data) 12/31/19 12/31/18 YOY

Change 09/30/19 QTD

Change Assets $ 3,341 $ 2,753 21 % $ 3,086 8 % Loans 1,748 1,437 22 % 1,569 11 % Deposits 2,999 2,393 25 % 2,740 9 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 Change Total Revenue $ 32.1 $ 30.2 6 % $ 128.6 $ 112.4 14 % Net Income (Loss) (2.5 ) 2.2 (215 %) (3.5 ) 8.6 (141 %) Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 (200 %) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 (140 %) Net Interest Margin 2.67 % 3.10 % 2.85 % 3.16 %

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended December 31, 2019

Total assets increased by $588 million, or 21%, to $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2018.



We have thirty convenient store locations open today. During the fourth quarter of 2019 we celebrated the grand opening of our second store in New York City located at 51st Street and 3rd Avenue. And just after the start of the new year we opened a new store in Northfield, NJ.



Construction on a new store in Bensalem, PA is ongoing and expected to be complete during the second quarter of 2020. There are also multiple sites in various stages of development for future store locations.



Profitability declined during the fourth quarter. The Company recorded a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.03) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



The net interest margin decreased by 43 basis points to 2.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Margin compression was driven by a flat yield curve experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019.



The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.42% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 0.60% as of December 31, 2018. The Company was able to successfully liquidate the single largest non-performing asset on its books during the fourth quarter of 2019.



The Company's residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team has originated more than $450 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months.



Meeting the needs of small business customers continued to be an important part of the Company's lending strategy. More than $55 million in new SBA loans were originated during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019. Republic Bank continues to be a top SBA lender in our market area based on the dollar volume of loan originations.



The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.37% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 7.83% at December 31, 2019.



Book value per common share increased to $4.23 as of December 31, 2019 compared to $4.17 as of December 31, 2018.

Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 %

Change 12/31/18 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 19,914 $ 19,382 3 % $ 19,980 - % Non-interest Income 5,213 6,554 (20 %) 4,888 7 % Provision for Loan Losses 1,155 450 157 % 600 93 % Non-interest Expense 27,488 27,824 (1 %) 22,057 25 % Income (Loss) Before Taxes (3,516 ) (2,338 ) (50 %) 2,211 (259 %) Provision (Benefit) for Taxes (1,031 ) (516 ) (100 %) 54 (2,009 %) Net Income (Loss) (2,485 ) (1,822 ) (36 %) 2,157 (215 %) Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) (33 %) $ 0.04 (200 %)





Twelve Months Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 77,807 $ 75,904 3 % Non-interest Income 23,738 20,322 17 % Provision for Loan Losses 1,905 2,300 (17 %) Non-interest Expense 104,490 83,721 25 % Income (Loss) Before Taxes (4,850 ) 10,205 (148 %) Provision (Benefit) for Taxes (1,350 ) 1,578 (186 %) Net Income (Loss) (3,500 ) 8,627 (141 %) Net Income (Loss) per Share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 (140 %)

The Company reported a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or ($0.03) per share for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 and net income of $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The net loss for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 was $3.5 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.15 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Current year profitability has been impacted by the expenses incurred to expand into the New York market and continued compression of the net interest margin.

Interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 6%, to $26.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $25.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company's "Power of Red is Back" expansion strategy. However, interest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 31%, to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in interest expense was driven by growth in short term interest rates which resulted in a higher cost of funds on deposit balances and led to compression in the net interest margin.

On a linked quarter basis, the deposit cost of funds has begun to decline as a result of three reductions in the fed funds rate during the third and fourth quarters of 2019. The total cost of funds declined to 0.95% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.02% during the third quarter of 2019. However, the net interest margin for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 43 basis points to 2.67% compared to 3.10% for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

Non-interest income increased by $325 thousand, or 7%, to $5.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.9 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts.

Non-interest expenses increased by 25%, to $27.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $22.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The growth in expenses was driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses. Throughout 2019, we've incurred costs related to our expansion into the New York market. We opened our first two stores in New York City during 2019 and we've hired a management and lending team to operate in this new market. Rent payments have commenced for our store locations and we've initiated a marketing and advertising campaign to announce our expansion.

The benefit for income taxes was $1.0 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019 compared to a provision for income taxes in the amount of $54 thousand for the three month period ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description



12/31/19



12/31/18 % Change



09/30/19 % Change Total assets $ 3,341,290 $ 2,753,297 21 % $ 3,085,921 8 % Total loans (net) 1,738,929 1,427,983 22 % 1,560,913 11 % Total deposits 2,999,163 2,392,867 25 % 2,740,032 9 %

Total assets increased by $588 million, or 21%, as of December 31, 2019 when compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits grew by $606 million to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2018. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 27% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of our aggressive growth strategy referred to as "The Power of Red is Back."

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):









Description







12/31/19







12/31/18



%

Change







09/30/19



%

Change 4th Qtr

2019

Cost of

Funds Demand noninterest-bearing $ 661,431 $ 519,056 27 % $ 595,869 11 % 0.00 % Demand interest-bearing 1,352,360 1,042,561 30 % 1,227,969 10 % 1.13 % Money market and savings 761,793 676,993 13 % 698,991 9 % 1.01 % Certificates of deposit 223,579 154,257 45 % 217,203 3 % 2.22 % Total deposits $ 2,999,163 $ 2,392,867 25 % $ 2,740,032 9 % 0.94 %

Deposits increased to $3.0 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018 as the we move forward with our growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, money market and savings, and certificates of deposit, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description



12/31/19 % of

Total



12/31/18 % of

Total



09/30/19 % of

Total Commercial and industrial $ 223,906 13 % $ 200,423 14 % $ 187,837 12 % Owner occupied real estate 424,400 24 % 367,895 26 % 397,843 26 % Commercial real estate 613,631 35 % 515,738 36 % 570,327 36 % Construction and land development 121,395 7 % 121,042 8 % 109,582 7 % Residential mortgage 263,444 15 % 140,364 10 % 205,498 13 % Consumer and other 101,419 6 % 91,136 6 % 98,293 6 % Gross loans $ 1,748,195 100 % $ 1,436,598 100 % $ 1,569,380 100 %

Gross loans increased by $312 million, or 22%, to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. We experienced strongest growth in commercial real estate, owner occupied real estate and residential mortgage loans year over year.

Asset Quality

Asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

Three Months Ended 12/31/19 09/30/19 12/31/18 Non-performing assets / capital and reserves 5 % 7 % 7 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.42 % 0.61 % 0.60 % Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.60 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 75 % 70 % 83 %

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.42% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 5% at December 31, 2019 compared to 7% at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company's capital ratios at December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Actual

12/31/19

Bancorp Actual

12/31/19

Bank Regulatory

Guidelines

"Well Capitalized" Leverage Ratio 7.83 % 7.54 % 5.00 % Common Equity Ratio 11.41 % 11.50 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 11.93 % 11.50 % 8.00 % Total Risk Based Capital 12.37 % 11.94 % 10.00 % Tangible Common Equity 7.32 % 7.22 % n/a

Total shareholders' equity increased to $249 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $245 million at December 31, 2018. Book value per common share increased to $4.23 at December 31, 2019 compared to $4.17 per share at December 31, 2018.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,928 $ 57,562 $ 35,685 Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 126,391 143,915 36,788 Total cash and cash equivalents 168,319 201,477 72,473 Securities - Available for sale 539,042 379,962 321,014 Securities - Held to maturity 644,842 687,425 761,563 Restricted stock 2,746 2,371 5,754 Total investment securities 1,186,630 1,069,758 1,088,331 Loans held for sale 13,349 21,210 26,291 Loans receivable 1,748,195 1,569,380 1,436,598 Allowance for loan losses (9,266 ) (8,467 ) (8,615 ) Net loans 1,738,929 1,560,913 1,427,983 Premises and equipment 116,956 111,573 87,661 Other real estate owned 1,730 6,653 6,223 Other assets 115,377 114,337 44,335 Total Assets $ 3,341,290 $ 3,085,921 $ 2,753,297 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 661,431 $ 595,869 $ 519,056 Interest bearing deposits 2,337,732 2,144,163 1,873,811 Total deposits 2,999,163 2,740,032 2,392,867 Short-term borrowings - - 91,422 Subordinated debt 11,265 11,263 11,259 Other liabilities 81,694 83,783 12,560 Total Liabilities 3,092,122 2,835,078 2,508,108 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - $0.01 par value 594 594 593 Additional paid-in capital 272,039 271,412 269,147 Accumulated deficit (12,216 ) (9,731 ) (8,716 ) Treasury stock at cost (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Stock held by deferred compensation plan (183 ) (183 ) (183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,341 ) (7,524 ) (11,927 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 249,168 250,843 245,189 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,341,290 $ 3,085,921 $ 2,753,297







Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 19,421 $ 18,707 $ 17,555 $ 74,497 $ 64,045 Interest and dividends on investment securities 6,531 6,724 7,279 27,796 27,182 Interest on other interest earning assets 940 777 459 2,571 847 Total interest income 26,892 26,208 25,293 104,864 92,074 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 6,869 6,689 5,103 26,267 14,432 Interest on borrowed funds 109 137 210 790 1,738 Total interest expense 6,978 6,826 5,313 27,057 16,170 Net interest income 19,914 19,382 19,980 77,807 75,904 Provision for loan losses 1,155 450 600 1,905 2,300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,759 18,932 19,380 75,902 73,604 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 2,091 1,990 1,589 7,541 5,476 Mortgage banking income 2,077 2,797 2,285 10,125 10,233 Gain on sale of SBA loans 594 944 451 3,187 3,105 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - 520 (66 ) 1,103 (67 ) Other non-interest income 451 303 629 1,782 1,575 Total non-interest income 5,213 6,554 4,888 23,738 20,322 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 13,510 14,314 11,351 53,888 44,082 Occupancy and equipment 5,077 4,734 3,410 18,047 13,493 Legal and professional fees 1,036 1,123 642 3,924 3,033 Foreclosed real estate 456 799 707 2,109 1,588 Regulatory assessments and related fees 324 62 417 1,228 1,675 Other operating expenses 7,085 6,792 5,530 25,294 19,850 Total non-interest expense 27,488 27,824 22,057 104,490 83,721 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,516 ) (2,338 ) 2,211 (4,850 ) 10,205 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,031 ) (516 ) 54 (1,350 ) 1,578 Net income (loss) $ (2,485 ) $ (1,822 ) $ 2,157 $ (3,500 ) $ 8,627 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 58,843 58,843 58,789 58,833 58,358 Diluted 58,843 58,843 59,672 58,833 59,407







Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 228,292 $ 940 1.63 % $ 146,446 $ 777 2.10 % $ 80,416 $ 459 2.26 % Securities 1,090,736 6,539 2.40 % 1,055,154 6,743 2.56 % 1,068,065 7,315 2.74 % Loans receivable 1,658,917 19,538 4.67 % 1,540,834 18,816 4.84 % 1,427,260 17,660 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 2,977,945 27,017 3.60 % 2,742,434 26,336 3.81 % 2,575,741 25,434 3.92 % Other assets 261,875 247,682 134,411 Total assets $ 3,239,820 $ 2,990,116 $ 2,710,152 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 619,075 $ 563,691 $ 528,568 Demand interest-bearing 1,309,205 3,725 1.13 % 1,168,404 3,752 1.27 % 1,073,140 3,192 1.18 % Money market & savings 745,707 1,902 1.01 % 702,547 1,814 1.02 % 702,322 1,444 0.82 % Time deposits 222,116 1,242 2.22 % 208,624 1,123 2.14 % 133,675 467 1.39 % Total deposits 2,896,103 6,869 0.94 % 2,643,266 6,689 1.00 % 2,437,705 5,103 0.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,277,028 6,869 1.20 % 2,079,575 6,689 1.28 % 1,909,137 5,103 1.06 % Other borrowings 11,264 109 3.84 % 14,037 137 3.87 % 24,354 210 3.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,288,292 6,978 1.21 % 2,093,612 6,826 1.29 % 1,933,491 5,313 1.09 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,907,367 6,978 0.95 % 2,657,303 6,826 1.02 % 2,462,059 5,313 0.86 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 82,515 81,872 9,690 Shareholders' equity 249,938 250,941 238,403 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,239,820 $ 2,990,116 $ 2,710,152 Net interest income $ 20,039 $ 19,510 $ 20,121 Net interest spread 2.39 % 2.52 % 2.83 % Net interest margin 2.67 % 2.82 % 3.10 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.







Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the twelve months ended For the twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 129,528 $ 2,571 1.98 % $ 40,931 $ 847 2.07 % Securities 1,074,706 27,886 2.59 % 1,037,810 27,316 2.63 % Loans receivable 1,544,904 74,946 4.85 % 1,340,117 64,455 4.81 % Total interest-earning assets 2,749,138 105,403 3.83 % 2,418,858 92,618 3.83 % Other assets 229,767 131,369 Total assets $ 2,978,905 $ 2,550,227 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 555,385 $ 488,995 Demand interest-bearing 1,184,530 15,621 1.32 % 918,508 7,946 0.87 % Money market & savings 705,445 6,796 0.96 % 697,135 4,898 0.70 % Time deposits 190,567 3,850 2.02 % 128,892 1,588 1.23 % Total deposits 2,635,927 26,267 1.00 % 2,233,530 14,432 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,080,542 26,267 1.26 % 1,744,535 14,432 0.83 % Other borrowings 22,911 790 3.45 % 73,573 1,738 2.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,103,453 27,057 1.29 % 1,818,108 16,170 0.89 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,658,838 27,057 1.02 % 2,307,103 16,170 0.70 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 71,131 9,431 Shareholders' equity 248,936 233,693 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,978,905 $ 2,550,227 Net interest income $ 78,346 $ 76,448 Net interest spread 2.54 % 2.94 % Net interest margin 2.85 % 3.16 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.







Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 8,467 $ 8,056 $ 8,084 $ 8,615 $ 8,599 Provision charged to operating expense 1,155 450 600 1,905 2,300 9,622 8,506 8,684 10,520 10,899 Recoveries on loans charged-off: Commercial 5 59 5 219 152 Consumer 2 3 - 9 2 Total recoveries 7 62 5 228 154 Loans charged-off: Commercial (354 ) (72 ) (68 ) (1,356 ) (2,219 ) Consumer (9 ) (29 ) (6 ) (126 ) (219 ) Total charged-off (363 ) (101 ) (74 ) (1,482 ) (2,438 ) Net charge-offs (356 ) (39 ) (69 ) (1,254 ) (2,284 ) Balance at end of period $ 9,266 $ 8,467 $ 8,615 $ 9,266 $ 8,615 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding 0.09 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.60 %





