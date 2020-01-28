Inphi Introduces 2nd Generation, High Performance SerDes IP Technology at DesignCon 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the availability of Capella™, its second-generation, high performance 112Gbps SerDes IP solution in 7nm. This announcement builds on Inphi's track record of having shipped over a million 56Gbps and 112Gbps ports to date and establishing itself as one of the most experienced SerDes IP vendors in the world. Available now, Inphi's new Capella SerDes IP is designed to ensure high performance across the most demanding environments for network connectivity and data transmission. Demonstrations of Inphi's new SerDes IP will take place at DesignCon 2020, located in the Santa Clara Convention Center, January 28-30,2020.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications are driving an unprecedented need for data movement within and across data centers. Highly efficient, high-performance SerDes driving chip to chip and optical connectivity are critical to enabling these use cases. Capella is a silicon proven IP, deployed in both inside Inphi products and ASICs, to deliver even higher performance, lower power, scalability and cost efficiency to today's networking switch, adapter and AI markets.

"Inphi's market leadership position in DSPs for 100G lambda optical modules makes today's announcement of their second-generation SerDes technology all the more significant," said Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, Founder/CEO of LightCounting Market Research. "The industry has been waiting for the next generation in SerDes technology to unlock more potential with network switches and interconnects and expand to now cover the rapidly emerging range of AI-enabled devices coming online."

"Delivering the next generation of SerDes IP technology is a significant milestone for Inphi and for the industry, as we enable ASIC and silicon product vendors to take advantage of our state-of-the-art Capella solution," said Kumaran Siva, AVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi. "With our 56Gbps Syrma™ IP and our new next-generation 112Gbps Capella IP offering, we are raising the bar for what is possible in networking and AI applications."

Inphi Demonstration

Come see Inphi's latest technology demonstrated in the Luxshare booth #717. Luxshare will show a joint demo on how Inphi Capella 7nm 112G PAM4 SerDes IP can robustly drive Luxshare 2.5 meter, 800G copper cables with exceptional BER performance.

Presentation Highlights

Inphi will participate in the following presentations during the week:

Title: Panel – 800G & Beyond: Optical Transceiver Technology

Track: 03. Integrating Photonics & Wireless in Electrical Design

Date/Time: January 28, 4:45pm - 6:00pm

Location: Ballroom D

Panelist: Dr. Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Interconnect, Inphi

Title: The Case of the Closing Eyes: PAM is the Answer or Not?

Date/Time: January 28, 4:45-6:00

Location: Ballroom F

Panelist: Mark Marlett, Sr. Principal Engineer, Inphi

