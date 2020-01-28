Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Webcast and Conference Call February 4, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a leading home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter results after the close of trading on February 3, 2020. Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, February 4, 2020, to review the three months ended December 31, 2019.



The webcast will be accessible on the company's website, at www.stargrouplp.com , and the telephone number for the conference call is 877-327-7688 (or 412-317-5112 for international callers).

