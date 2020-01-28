Cannabis Global Consultants (CGC) Announces Company Launch and Kicks Off Its First International Conference in the Caribbean

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Global Consultants (CGC) has officially launched as a premier consulting firm to further and assist start-ups, established businesses, and international governments with their medical cannabis legalization initiatives. The group's first official conference begins with the second annual Barbados Medical Cannabis Conference , taking place on February 22-23, in collaboration with the Barbados Medical Cannabis Licensing Authority and the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.



CGC is a Canadian-based company formulated specifically to support medical cannabis legalization initiatives on a global scale. The team, with about 15 years of combined experience, consults on cultivation, regulatory compliance, licensing, facility design/operations, security, distribution, and business strategy. CGC also assists with educational conferences, medical initiatives, regulatory affairs and legislation, security policy, licensing strategy, traceability, seed-to-sale and quality technology, GACP and EU-GMP compliance certifications, and much more .

"CGC is formed by a group of very talented and experienced individuals with years of cannabis experience and know-how," says Lauren and Shlomo Booklin, managing partners of CGC. "Our intention is to be your ‘go-to' company, whether you are a start-up or an existing company seeking to expand into other geographies."

CGC is led by four elite industry leaders from Canada, the U.K., Barbados, and Israel with extensive networks and experience within the Canadian and international cannabis sectors. The leadership team consisting of Lauren Booklin, Shlomo Booklin, David Hyde, and Sarah Seale, have years of experience providing expert guidance to cannabis companies and government bodies worldwide. This supergroup first worked together as a team on the island of Barbados in 2019 with the launch of the 1st Annual Barbados Medical Cannabis Conference.

"I'm honoured to be working with this incredible team in the international market. Collectively, this group covers every area of expertise and resource a country that is newly legalizing could need. I am proud to be bringing these resources to my homeland of Barbados as they develop their legalization program," says Sarah Seale, managing partner of CGC.

CGC will host the 2020 Barbados Medical Cannabis Conference in partnership with the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill Campus) , ripKurrent , Sangreen USA Inc , Marigold PR , Ethical Image , A&L Canada Laboratories Inc. , and other prominent cannabis sector companies. The event aims to explore the benefits and safe use of medical cannabis, supported by panel talks from expert industry speakers.

The unique two-day global cannabis conference offers attendees the opportunity to network, listen, and share insights from top cannabis experts from around the world. Guest speakers include Shantal Munro-Knight from the Barbados Cannabis Licensing Authority. Dr. Damian Cohall, who is the Deputy Dean of Pre-Clinical Sciences and Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill. Andrew Wilson, seed-to-sale technology specialist from Grower IQ, in addition to other cannabis industry leaders.

