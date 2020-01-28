EBJ Honors SCS Engineers with Multiple Environmental and Technology Awards

Long Beach, CA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Environmental Business Journal is honoring SCS Engineers® with multiple awards in 2019. EBJ announced the awards on January 23, 2020; the official awards ceremony takes place as part of Environmental Industry Summit XVIII in San Diego, California, on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

"Assisting our clients with sustainable approaches for managing air, water, and soil resources and pollution prevention is a key driver in our business," said Bob Gardner, a Senior Vice President of SCS Engineers. "Offsetting as much of the cost by improving operations, lowering energy consumption, and switching to renewable energy resources is critical to our clients."

SCS Engineers will accept the following awards at the upcoming Summit:

Gold Business Achievement Award for a Large Environmental Firm. SCS, an employee-owned company, attributes its organic growth to clients interested in these services: (1) Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) programs to increase solid waste management efficiencies, reduce waste, and support sustainable recycling. (2) The design and design/build of renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities that convert landfill gas, dairy digester gas, and wastewater treatment plant digester gas to RNG. (3) The firm's Geographic & Practice Area Expansion initiative, which provides professional engineering and consulting services for liquids management, wastewater treatment, and emerging contaminants from new SCS offices in the South, Central, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Information Technology Award for SCS Remote Monitoring and Control® (SCS RMC®) software. The firm's technology helps lower landfill operating costs and maximize gas capture, by integrating next-generation supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) opportunities such as 3D imaging from drones and virtual reality (VR). Beyond typical SCADA features, the system uses aerial data to compose topographic mapping, 2D images, and 3D renderings. SCS RMC can incorporate geographic information systems (GIS), thermal, near-infrared, and methane leak detection data. The 3D model in use by San Bernardino County and other clients, uses a Microsoft HoloLens VR headset, allowing executives, facility management, and operators to "walk the site" from their offices, and view and control equipment remotely from almost any internet-connected mobile device. The technology integrates with SCSeTools® a platform in use on over 600 landfills that helps facilities continually gauge operational health and spot trends that help determine when and how to invest in infrastructure.

Composting Project Merit Award. The Environmental Services Division of the city of San Diego, in collaboration with SCS Engineers, is receiving recognition for the composting operation at the Miramar Landfill in San Diego ("Miramar Greenery"). In collaboration with the City, SCS designed an innovative, covered Aerated Static Pile (ASP) composting system that can divert 100,000 tons per year of organic waste from the landfill. The ASP can compost 40,000 tons per year into useful by-products (with capacity for an additional 20,000 tons), provides an enhanced stormwater control system, and will eventually run on renewable energy generated from the landfill. According to the StopWaste.com calculator, the upgrade reduces greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of removing 19,015 cars from the road.

About SCS Engineers

SCS, an environmental consulting and construction firm is celebrating its 50th year in business, SCS Engineers is producing technologies and programs that lower industrial operating costs and reduce greenhouse gases for private and public clients establishing goals to reduce their environmental impact. The technologies and programs are finding footholds in the agricultural, industrial, and manufacturing sectors as municipalities and companies want to reach climate change goals without passing all of the expense to consumers. SCS clients entrust us with the management of more than 35 million metric tons of anthropogenic CO2e greenhouse gases every year. We collect and beneficially use or destroy enough to offset greenhouse gas emissions from 7.4 million passenger cars annually. Visit www.scsengineers.com.

