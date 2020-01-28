Infinity Federal Credit Union Hires New Chief Financial Officer

Westbrook, ME, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Federal Credit Union (FCU) in Westbrook has hired Bob Leger as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Leger has twelve years of credit union experience, previously serving as CFO for York County Credit Union and Town & Country Federal Credit Union. He most recently held the position of controller for Aroma Joe's Franchising and is excited to be back in the credit union industry.

In his role at Infinity FCU, Leger will oversee finance and accounting, marketing, information technology and facilities, and collections. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Bentley University and is a Certified Lead Mentor for SCORE, working with business leaders and entrepreneurs to identify market opportunities and maximize business development.

"After doing our homework in looking for the right successor for this key position, I'm happy to say that I'm highly confident that Bob Leger is the best person to serve as Infinity FCU's CFO," says President/CEO, Elizabeth Hayes, "He brings a great mixture of attributes that are critical to being a successful leader of Infinity FCU: industry experience, heart and the ability to think out of the box and develop creative solutions that will make him a great addition to our team."

About Infinity Federal Credit Union

As Maine's first credit union, Infinity Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity FCU is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor, Maine. Infinity FCU is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision "We do banking differently to keep *you* a step ahead in life." For more information about Infinity FCU, please visit www.infinityfcu.com.

