Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AirBoss to Present at CIBC's Western Institutional Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
Share:

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that President and COO Chris Bitsakakis will present at CIBC's 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of management's presentation.

CIBC WESTERN INSITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE WEBCAST DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 30, 2020
TIME: 11:10 am ET (9:10 am MT)
WEBCAST LINK: https://cibcvirtual.com/banff2020
   

Please connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to register.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. AirBoss Defense Group is a world leader in the supply of survivability solutions to the defense and first responder industries. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga