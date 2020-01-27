Northview Apartment REIT Announces Timing of 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results & Webcast

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northview") (NVU.UN – TSX) will release its year end results after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on February 25, 2020, to be followed by a webcast and a conference call on February 26, 2020.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Dial In: 1-855-473-4527 or 1-661-378-9963

Conference ID: 2282814

Please connect approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call and webcast.

REPLAY INFORMATION

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends and will be available at: www.northviewreit.com/investor-relations/presentations

For additional information, please contact (403) 531-0720

Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Leslie Veiner, Chief Operating Officer

