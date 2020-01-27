BlackRock® Canada Announces Final January Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final January 2020 cash distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF. Unitholders of record on January 28, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 31, 2020.



Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.058

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

